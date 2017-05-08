Chewits Strawberry Single 30G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1647kJ/392 kcal
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Chewy Sweets
- No hydrogenated fats or artificial colours & flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavouring, Egg White Powder, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Concentrate from (Blackcurrant, Carrot)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
Do not store at temperatures above 25°C, keep dry.For BBE information please see side of pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Cloetta UK Ltd,
- Fort Southwick,
- James Callaghan Drive,
- Fareham,
- Hampshire,
- PO17 6AR,
Return to
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per stickpack
|Each stickpack contains as % of Reference intake*
|Energy
|1647kJ/392 kcal
|494kJ/118 kcal
|5.9%
|Fat
|3.1g
|0.9g
|1.3%
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|0.6g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|88g
|26g
|of which sugars
|50g
|15g
|17%
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|0.2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400 kJ/2000 kcal
