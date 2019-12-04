By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Big & Fresh Mixed Sized Eggs 6 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Big & Fresh Mixed Sized Eggs 6 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Product Description

  • Eggs of different sizes.
  • See egginfo.co.uk and eggrecipes.co.uk
  • Our eggs are produced to meet consistent high quality standards. Rapid packing and distribution combine to deliver to you a Big, Fresh and Tasty egg.
  • Class A

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase to maintain freshness.

Name and address

  • Noble Foods Ltd,
  • North Scarle,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.

Return to

  • Individually date coded for guaranteed freshness.
  • Noble Foods Ltd,
  • North Scarle,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.
  • www.noblefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

396g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g
Energy 547kJ
-131kcal
Fat 9.0g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 12.6g
Salt 0.385g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here