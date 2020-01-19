After Bite Classic

fab
fantastic for stopping the itching nad therefore bites dont develop
Aqua, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonia Glycerin, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane
3 Years
14ml ℮
Precautions: Do not use After Bite if you have a known sensitivity to ammonia. Avoid contact with the eyes and the mouth. If this should occur rinse well with water. If rash, redness, irritation, swelling or pain increases or worsens after application, discontinue use and seek medical advice. In case of accidental ingestion do not induce vomiting. Drink milk and citrus juices and consult a doctor. Contains ammonia. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. If you suffer any unwanted effects contact your doctor or pharmacist.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020