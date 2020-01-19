By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
After Bite Classic

5(1)Write a review
After Bite Classic
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Soothes and Cares for the Skin in Case of Insect Bites and Stings
  • Mosquitoes, horseflies, wasps, bees, nettles, jellyfish

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonia Glycerin, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane

Warnings

  • Precautions: Do not use After Bite if you have a known sensitivity to ammonia. Avoid contact with the eyes and the mouth. If this should occur rinse well with water. If rash, redness, irritation, swelling or pain increases or worsens after application, discontinue use and seek medical advice. In case of accidental ingestion do not induce vomiting. Drink milk and citrus juices and consult a doctor. Contains ammonia.
  • FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
  • Keep out of the reach and sight of children. If you suffer any unwanted effects contact your doctor or pharmacist.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

14ml ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

fab

5 stars

fantastic for stopping the itching nad therefore bites dont develop

