Tesco All Purpose Cleaner Citrus 1 Litre

Tesco All Purpose Cleaner Citrus 1 Litre
£ 1.00
£1.00/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Multi Surface Cleaner Lemon 1 litre e
  • Cuts through grease and grime For use all around the home
  • Tesco Multi Surface Cleaner Lemon Formulated to remove grease and grime, leaving sparkling surfaces all around the home.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Limonene, Geraniol, Preservative: Phenoxyethanol.

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Undiluted: Use neat on worktops, floors, sinks, cooker tops, tiles, baths, walls and basins. Apply to surface and wipe immediately. Rinse surfaces with clean water. Diluted: For cleaning large areas such as floors, walls, tiles and paintwork. Use two capfuls (60ml) to 5 Litres of warm water. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not use on carpets, wallpaper, soft furnishings or polished furniture. Mop up any spills immediately. Avoid prolonged soaking of wallpaper, plastic, painted surfaces or aluminium. Always test first on an inconspicuous area. Use only as directed.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • Contains LIMONENE. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Safety information

  1. Irritant
Good product

4 stars

I bought this cleaner as I wanted to try one that was cheaper than branded. I like this cleaner. It works almost as well as the more expensive brands, especially on grease. I will keep buying this as long as it continues to work well.

