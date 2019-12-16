By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

5(7)Write a review
Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G
£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Product Description

  • 56% Fat Spread made with Sunflower Oil and added B Vitamins
  • With no compromise on taste, Vitalite Dairy Free Spread is a great alternative to butter and dairy spreads.
  • With 75% less saturated fat than butter, Vitalite delivers a great tasting dairy free spread that is great for spreading, cooking and baking. Spread some Vitalite onto your toast, add it to your sandwich, create that perfect cake or add flavour to your vegetables. Vitalite is approved by the Vegan Society.
  • - Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Lactose Free & Soya Free
  • - A great buttery tasting dairy free spread
  • - Ideal for spreading, cooking, baking & freezing
  • - 75% less saturated fat than butter and made with natural colours
  • - Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians (approved by Vegan Society)
  • We don't do dairy. It's not beneath us. It's just not for us. It's something we are proud of. We bring out the joy in dairy free and have been doing it since 2003.
  • Go Dairy Free with Vitalite. Follow us on Instagram @Vitalite
  • Vitalite is committed to Sustainable Palm Oil. For more information please visit the Dairy Crest corporate website.
  • A great buttery tasting dairy free spread
  • Ideal for spreading, cooking, baking & freezing
  • 75% less saturated fat than butter and made with natural colours
  • Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Lactose Free & Soya Free
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians (approved by Vegan Society)
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High in vitamin E
  • Source of omega 3 & 6

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Sunflower (21%), Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Salt, Emulsifier - E471, Sunflower Lecithin, Preservative - Potassium Sorbate, Acid - Lactic Acid, B Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B2, Folic Acid & B12), Flavourings, Colours - Annatto, Curcumin

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5ºCFor Best Before: See Side

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tub. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Dairy Crest Consumer Care,
  • Walsingham Drive,
  • Bermuda Park,
  • Nuneaton,
  • Warwickshire,
  • CV10 7RG.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments please contact us:
  • Vitalite Consumer Careline 0800 328 5629
  • www.dairycrest.co.uk
  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2068kJ/503kcal
Fat56g
of which saturates12.6g
of which mono-unsaturates21.8g
of which polyunsaturates19.2g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt1.5g
Riboflavin0.96mg (69% RI)
Vitamin B61.2mg (86% RI)
Niacin10.8mg (68% RI)
Folic Acid120µg (60% RI)
Vitamin B120.6µg (24% RI)
Vitamin E18mg (150% RI)
RI = Reference Intake-
Vitalite contains 1.85g of Omega 3 (from plant sources) and 18.24g of Omega 6 per 100g-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Top notch alternative

5 stars

Bought this as soon as I started vegan diet I prefer this to dairy butter and even if I don't stick to the diet I will continue to use this

lovely buttery taste

5 stars

lovely buttery taste

My new fave

5 stars

Love it, buttery taste, nice colour, plus decent price

Great vegan spread buy it all the time

5 stars

Soft spread great taste vegan spread

Perfect light band not fatty

5 stars

Perfect light band not fatty

The best, cheapest, easy to find dairy free marge

4 stars

Pretty good, better than many well known vegan dairy- free brands.

Good rich flavour

5 stars

This is one of the best dairy free spreads available. It has a lovely rich colour and flavour. It's good for baking, for sandwiches, rolls, anywhere you would use butter or marge.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Raspberry & Passion Yogurt Alternative 4 X100g

£ 1.25
£0.31/100g

Free From Violife Sliced Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Free From Violife Block Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here