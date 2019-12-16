Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

Top notch alternative
Bought this as soon as I started vegan diet I prefer this to dairy butter and even if I don't stick to the diet I will continue to use this
lovely buttery taste
lovely buttery taste
My new fave
Love it, buttery taste, nice colour, plus decent price
Great vegan spread buy it all the time
Soft spread great taste vegan spread
Perfect light band not fatty
Perfect light band not fatty
The best, cheapest, easy to find dairy free marge
Pretty good, better than many well known vegan dairy- free brands.
Good rich flavour
This is one of the best dairy free spreads available. It has a lovely rich colour and flavour. It's good for baking, for sandwiches, rolls, anywhere you would use butter or marge.