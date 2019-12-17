By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ciabatta Roll Each

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Ciabatta Roll Each
£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Each roll
  Energy1046kJ 248kcal
    12%
  Fat4.0g
    6%
  Saturates0.7g
    4%
  Sugars2.6g
    3%
  Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1101kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • Ciabatta roll.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rice Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4%), Salt, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach roll (95g)
Energy1101kJ / 261kcal1046kJ / 248kcal
Fat4.2g4.0g
Saturates0.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate45.3g43.0g
Sugars2.7g2.6g
Fibre2.4g2.3g
Protein9.2g8.7g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

pizza base.'s

4 stars

They make nice pizzas, split in half with lots of veg and cheese's

Nice but smaller now

4 stars

I would have given these rolls 5 stars. Recently however, at least at my local they have got much smaller . Still nice ciabatta bread though - I just wish they would go back to the larger much tastier ones. :(

the best white roll ever had only downside is the

4 stars

the best white roll ever had only downside is the bag they come in is not sealed

Tasty and good quality

5 stars

Tasty and good quality

Lovely bread.

5 stars

These are wonderfully heated up in the oven as a side with soup or a meal. Also great for sandwiches. Great flavour and texture

Great taste

5 stars

Been buying these for weeks now.They are so tasty and great for sandwiches

