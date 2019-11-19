Budweiser 4X440ml

Product Description
- Larger Beer
- Type: American Lager
- ABV: 4.5%
- Origin: St Louis, USA
- Overall Impression: Light bodied lager with clean, crisp, dry finish
- This is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and a drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.
- Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration.
- Golden color with a subtle honey aroma and a trace of citrus, punctuated by notes of malt and noble hops. A perfectly balanced, full-flavoured lager with a crisp, clean and fast finish.
- Budweiser supports British farmers sourcing 75% of it's malted barley locally and aiming to reach 100% of British barley by 2020.
- Food Pairing:
- Complements rich, aromatic, spicy and smokey foods such as chili, BBQ ribs, grilled chicken and beef.
- With slightly more body and alcohol intensity than a light lager, Budweiser can stand up against a bit more flavour. However, it's most perfectly matched with medium/low intensity fatty and fried food that are a staple of most menus.
- Home-Run Pairing: Hamburger and Chips
- The American classic of Hamburger and chips are a match made in heaven for an ice cold American lager like Budweiser. Due to the fatty nature of this dish it can easily become stodgy and boring, however, Budweiser's high carbonation cleanses the palate after each bite.
- The slight grainy and bready notes pair nicely with a toasted burger bun, whilst the sweetness from the ketchup will be matched by the beers malts but kept in check by the slight bitterness.
- King of beers
- Pack size: 1760ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
See Base for Born On & Best Before End (BBE) Date
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
Distributor address
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
Return to
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
- Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml :
|Per 440ml :
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|162kJ / 39kcal
|712kJ / 170kcal
