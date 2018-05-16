Buscopan Ibs Relief Tablets 20S

Product Description
- IBS Relief 20 Tablets
- Hyoscine Butylbromide
- Buscopan® IBS Relief relieves abdominal cramps which cause pain and discomfort in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It works by an antispasmodic effect, relaxing the cramping muscle of your bowel.
- Effective relief from IBS pain & discomfort
- Targets the source of IBS pain
- For medically confirmed IBS
Information
Ingredients
Each tablet contains Hyoscine Butylbromide 10mg as the active ingredient, Also contains Sucrose
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Keep in the original packaging.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: Only take Buscopan® IBS Relief if your doctor has diagnosed that you have Irritable Bowel Syndrome. You must consult your doctor if you are over 40 years old and it is some time since your last attack of IBS or the symptoms are different this time.
- For Adults and children 12 Years or Over Only:
- Start by taking one tablet 3 times a day. If more relief is needed, you can increase your dose to a maximum of two tablets 4 times a day. Swallow the tablet whole with water. Do not chew it.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information.
Warnings
- Not recommended for children under 12 years.
- Not to be used if you have glaucoma (an eye condition), megacolon (a very enlarged colon), myasthenia gravis (a very rare muscle weakness), or are allergic to hyoscine butylbromide or the other ingredients.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Sanofi,
- One Onslow Street,
- Guildford,
- Surrey,
- GU1 4YS,
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
20 x Tablets
Safety information
