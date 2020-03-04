Pedigree Denta Stix Young/Small Dogs 7 Stick

No bones here!
Sam loved this. It’s a great safe alternative to a bone and he enjoys it which is the main win factor for him. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dog loved it
Got this sample and the dog loved it. Always looking for good product to help with my dogs teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My dogs cant get enough
My two dogs love these dentastix and so do I, they help maintain their teeth so no more me risking losing fingers [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just the right size
I have a small dog who Has had initially puppy tubes and then dentastix. He is now approaching four years of age and has white, unstained, strong healthy teeth, will continue to use these for his continued healthy teeth. These work!
Dentastix
My dog was so happy with this I tried them with outher dogs as well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
yummy
brilliant size quick and easy treat thats good for my dog [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent
Really great product. My dog loved them. The packaging is great too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great treat
I was really concerned for my dogs teeth but i can give these to my dog with out worrying and inna handy 7 pack i can pick up once a week [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic Product
My dog loves these treats. They can clean her teeth really well and keep her breath fresh. Fantastic product for everyday use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Went down a treat !
Received the Dentastix on a free trial, and my dog couldn't get enough of them. Not sure how long they are supposed to last, but it was literally gone in minutes! Would definitely recommend to other dog owners. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]