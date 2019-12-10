By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Guinness Original 12X440ml

5(1)Write a review
Guinness Original 12X440ml
£ 12.00
£2.28/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Original Stout
  • Brewed to perfection for over 200 years. Crack it open. The unmistakable deep-dark colour. The crisp hint of roasted barley, the fresh breeze of hops. The refreshing bite. The bittersweet reward. Pure beauty. Pure Guinness. Guinness Original works well with spiced deserts, cheeses and fish - especially lobster
  • Guinness Original is based on a beer first brewed in 1821. Crisp hint of roasted barley and fresh breeze of hops gives a refreshing bite.
  • If you were in a pub sometime between 1821 and 1970, chances are this is the Guinness you would have been drinking.
  • Originally brewed as the XX version of our Porter, it's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish.
  • Still brewed at our St. James's Gate brewery in Dublin, Guinness Original is crafted from finest quality malt, hops and Irish barley
  • Beer drinkers who are looking for a quality beer from a trusted brand
  • Pack size: 5280ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Originally brewed as the XX version of our Porter, it's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish.

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before Date: See End Panel

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled. Hold your glass at 45 degree angle, pour and slowly allow the head to develop. Then enjoy.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Guinness & Co.,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Guinness & Co.,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 440ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not to be rushed...

5 stars

What can I say about Guinness that hasn't already been said, so cool... 11 more in the pack...

Usually bought next

Stella Artois 20X284ml

£ 14.00
£2.47/litre

Offer

Carling Lager 18X440ml

£ 10.00
£1.27/litre

Budweiser 15 X 440Ml

£ 14.00
£2.13/litre

Offer

Coors Light 20 X 330Ml

£ 14.00
£2.13/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here