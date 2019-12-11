By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Apna Rice 5Kg
Product Description

  • A blend of long grain rice and basmati rice
  • Apna brings you the perfect blend of extra long grain and Punjab sourced basmati rice. Its distinctive aroma and fluffier texture becomes an ideal addition to any savoury dish.
  • Aged to perfection
  • Finest long grain rice
  • Matured basmati rice
  • Pack size: 5kg

Information

Ingredients

Finest Long Grain Rice (75%), Basmati Rice (25%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Place 250g of rice into 1.2l of boiling water, stir and return the water to a rolling simmer. Cook uncovered for 7-10 minutes or until tender. Drain and sleeve with boiling water, then serve. After cooking, a small amount of butter or oil and salt can be added optionally.

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • C012 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • C012 4PT.
  • www.suryafoods.com

Net Contents

5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1497kj/353kcal
Fat 1.1g
of which saturated0.3g
Carbohydrate 77.3g
of which sugars 0.5g
Protein 8.4g
Salt 0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Lovely

Great value for money love the taste

