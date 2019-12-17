Nestle Nobbly Bobbly Ice Lollies 4 X 70Ml

Nom, Nom Nom.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1191kJ
Strawberry Flavoured Ice Cream (49%) [Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Colour (Beetroot Red), Acid (Citric Acid)], Chocolate Flavour Ice Cream (20%) [Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate)], Sugar Balls (16%) [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Curcumin, Chlorophyllins), Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)], Chocolate Flavour Coating (13%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]
Keep frozenStore below -18°C
Pack contains 4 servings
4 x 70ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per Serving**
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1191kJ
|1206kJ
|868kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|285kcal
|288kcal
|207kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|14.4g
|10.4g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|7.5g
|7.6g
|5.5g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|36.2g
|36.7g
|26.4g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|27.8g
|28.2g
|20.3g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.8g
|0.6g
|-
|Protein
|2.2g
|2.2g
|1.6g
|50g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.17g
|0.12g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One Lolly (70ml/72.9g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
This Product May Stain
