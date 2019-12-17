By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Nobbly Bobbly Ice Lollies 4 X 70Ml

Nestle Nobbly Bobbly Ice Lollies 4 X 70Ml
£ 2.20
£0.79/100ml

Offer

Each Lolly** contains,**One Lolly (70ml/72.9g)
  • Energy868kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates5.5g
    27%
  • Sugars20.3g
    23%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1191kJ

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured ice cream and chocolate flavour ice cream centre with chocolate flavour coating and sugar balls
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280ml

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Flavoured Ice Cream (49%) [Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Colour (Beetroot Red), Acid (Citric Acid)], Chocolate Flavour Ice Cream (20%) [Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate)], Sugar Balls (16%) [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Curcumin, Chlorophyllins), Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)], Chocolate Flavour Coating (13%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This Product May Stain

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Net Contents

4 x 70ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
Energy 1191kJ1206kJ868kJ8400kJ
-285kcal288kcal207kcal2000kcal
Fat 14.2g14.4g10.4g70g
of which: saturates 7.5g7.6g5.5g20g
Carbohydrate 36.2g36.7g26.4g260g
of which: sugars 27.8g28.2g20.3g90g
Fibre 0.8g0.8g0.6g-
Protein 2.2g2.2g1.6g50g
Salt 0.16g0.17g0.12g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One Lolly (70ml/72.9g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

This Product May Stain

