Aunt Bessie's 12 Golden Yorkshires 220G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£4.55/kg

Offer

Per baked yorkshire pudding contains
  • Energy224kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1143kJ/271kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Baked Yorkshire Puddings.
  • For the full recipe visit www.auntbessies.co.uk/inspiration
  • Help is at hand
  • If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
  • Like, Follow & Tweet
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • If Yorkshire puddings make a meal great then these festive Yorkshires will add an incredibly special touch to your Christmas dinner! Beautifully golden, crispy and light, they'll be ready in just 4 minutes without any fuss or worry.
  • 12* Baked Yorkshire Puddings.
  • Nations Favourite Yorkshire Pudding *Nielsen data. Value Sales. 52 w/e 13th July 2019.
  • 12* Original Golden Yorkshire
  • *12 yorkshires average count
  • The nation's favourite
  • Real good food made properly in just 4 minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Egg White, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 4 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Preheat oven and remove all packaging.
Place Yorkshire puddings on a baking tray and position on the top shelf. Cook for 4 Minutes. Please ensure product is piping hot before serving. Serve Immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.

Preparation and Usage

  • Bring out the Bessie in you!
  • Add to a belly pork roast dinner to pack a flavourful punch this weekend!

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 12 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per yorkshire pudding (19g)* (as consumed)
Energy 1143kJ/271kcal224kJ/53kcal
Fat 8.2g1.6g
Saturates 1.0g0.2g
Carbohydrates40g7.9g
Sugars 1.7g<0.5g
Fibre 1.6g<0.5g
Protein 8.4g1.6g
Salt 0.78g0.15g
*This pack contains approximately 12 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy and delicious

5 stars

Soooo easy, only take 4 minutes and as good as making from scratch.

