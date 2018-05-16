By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dentyl Dual Action Mouthwash Fresh Clove 500Ml

Dentyl Dual Action Mouthwash Fresh Clove 500Ml
£ 3.50
£0.70/100ml

Product Description

  • Fresh Clove Alcohol-Free Mouthwash
  • Two phases combine to provide whole mouth protection that lasts up to 12 hours.
  • Phase 1
  • Water based antibacterial
  • Eliminates and removes oral bacteria
  • Lifts plaque off teeth and gums
  • Phase 2
  • Natural essential oils
  • Won't sting or dry your mouth
  • Long-lasting breath freshness
  • Advanced dual action formula eliminates and removes oral bacteria for long lasting fresh breath
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopropyl Myristate, Mentha Arvensis Extract, Sorbitol, Sodium Saccharin, Eugenol, Eugenia Caryophyllus Leaf Oil, Limonene, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Sodium Fluoride, Triclosan, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Sodium Phosphate, CI 17200, CI 61565, CI 42020, Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.05% (225ppm F)

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake to activate
  • Shake to one colour
  • Pour half cap. Rinse 30 secs
  • Gargle, then see results in the sink
  • Important: Must be shaken vigorously before use to mix and activate the advanced formula.
  • Directions: Use twice daily. Do not dilute. For best results, do not eat or drink for 30 minutes after rinsing. It is normal for Dentyl to become cloudy after use.

Warnings

  • CAUTIONS: Not for children under 6 years of age. Do not swallow. Avoid contact with any plastics. Do not use if bottle seal is broken.

Name and address

  Periproducts Ltd,
  Bracknell,
  RG12 2XB,
  United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Periproducts Ltd,
  • Bracknell,
  • RG12 2XB,
  • United Kingdom.
  www.dentyl.com

Lower age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

