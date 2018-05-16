Dentyl Dual Action Mouthwash Fresh Clove 500Ml

Product Description
- Fresh Clove Alcohol-Free Mouthwash
- Two phases combine to provide whole mouth protection that lasts up to 12 hours.
- Phase 1
- Water based antibacterial
- Eliminates and removes oral bacteria
- Lifts plaque off teeth and gums
- Phase 2
- Natural essential oils
- Won't sting or dry your mouth
- Long-lasting breath freshness
- Advanced dual action formula eliminates and removes oral bacteria for long lasting fresh breath
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Isopropyl Myristate, Mentha Arvensis Extract, Sorbitol, Sodium Saccharin, Eugenol, Eugenia Caryophyllus Leaf Oil, Limonene, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Sodium Fluoride, Triclosan, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Sodium Phosphate, CI 17200, CI 61565, CI 42020, Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.05% (225ppm F)
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake to activate
- Shake to one colour
- Pour half cap. Rinse 30 secs
- Gargle, then see results in the sink
- Important: Must be shaken vigorously before use to mix and activate the advanced formula.
- Directions: Use twice daily. Do not dilute. For best results, do not eat or drink for 30 minutes after rinsing. It is normal for Dentyl to become cloudy after use.
Warnings
- CAUTIONS: Not for children under 6 years of age. Do not swallow. Avoid contact with any plastics. Do not use if bottle seal is broken.
Name and address
- Periproducts Ltd,
- Bracknell,
- RG12 2XB,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Periproducts Ltd,
- Bracknell,
- RG12 2XB,
- United Kingdom.
- www.dentyl.com
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTIONS: Not for children under 6 years of age. Do not swallow. Avoid contact with any plastics. Do not use if bottle seal is broken.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020