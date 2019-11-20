By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Hollandaise Sauce 25G

Schwartz Hollandaise Sauce 25G
£ 0.85
£3.40/100g

Product Description

  • A creamy, savoury sauce mix with zesty lemon juice, rich butter and egg for a quick and simple sauce.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Smooth & tasty
  • Ready in 5-10 minutes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 25g

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Cream Powder (5%) (from Milk), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Flavourings (contain Barley, Wheat), Salt, Butter Powder (2%) (Butter (from Milk), Maltodextrin), Mustard Flour, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Egg Powder, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Dried Lemon Juice Concentrate, Colour (Carotenes), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1676kJ244kJ
-398kcal58kcal3%
Fat11.0g2.0g3%
of which saturates6.1g1.2g6%
Carbohydrate64.0g6.9g3%
of which sugars0.8g3.4g4%
Fibre1.6g0.1g
Protein9.9g3.1g6%
Salt6.38g0.48g8%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

