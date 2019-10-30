By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Nun 75Cl

  • White German Wine
  • Our winemaker has combined specially selected grapes to ensure a beautifully finished wine suitable for any occasion. It has perfect balance, softness and depth of fresh fruit flavours. This classic white wine comes with the reassurance of our Sichel Superior Vinification method.
  • Wine from the European community
  • Fresh, crisp & fruity
  • Sichel superior vinification
  • Pack size: 75cl

  • Contains Sulphites

  • Fresh, Crisp & Fruity

Mosel-Saar-Ruwer

White

7.5

10% vol

Langguth

Screwcap

Germany

Wine

WhiteGrapeBlend

  • This classic white wine comes with the reassurance of our Sichel Superior Vinification method.

  • Langguth was founded in 1789 by Franz Wilhelm Langguth. Today, more than 200 years later, the Langguth family owns vineyards in five different continents. The Langguth portfolio caters for a wide spectrum of consumer preferences under the original Langguth brand and also H. Sichel Sohne, traditionally one of the best known names in German wine. Langguth owns the famous Blue Nun brand, Germany's biggest export brand, as well as Erben, Germany's biggest domestic brand and is one of the top 5 wine producers

  • The vineyards in Germany are mainly planted in the Southwest along the River Rhine. The vineyards for the Blue Nun wine are in the foreground of Langguth's quality. Their philosophy is selection according to the “terroir” principle, which emphasises soil and localised climate. The soil is a combination of weathered slate, loess and loam of the slopes next to the River Rhine.

Ambient

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

  • Bottled by:
  • F.W. Langguth Erben GmbH & Co. KG,
  • D-56841 Traben-Trarbach

  • bluenunworld.com

18 Years

750ml ℮

Nice wine to have

5 stars

Nice wine to have

Well it's blue...

1 stars

An ideal wine to keep in the car in case you run out of windscreen washer... same colour, same taste... ;-)

