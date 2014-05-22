By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sauternes 37.5Cl

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Sauternes 37.5Cl
£ 12.00
£24.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy611kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Sugars13.8g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Sauternes AOC
  • A sweet, luscious dessert wine with flavours of honey, dried apricots and baked fruits and a citrus refreshing finish. Made from hand picked grapes from a prestigious château in Sauternes and aged to enable the complex development of richness and flavour. A classic partner to Roquefort, duck liver pâté and fruit based desserts. Store in a cool dark place.
  • Glass bottle: widely recyclable
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sorbic Acid, Sulphur Dioxide, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A richly sweet, luscious white wine with baked fruits, hints of orange and a delicious honeyed texture

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

5.3

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Yvon Mau

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Yvon Mau Producers Club

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

8 - Sweet and rich

Grape Variety

85% Semillion, 13% Sauvignon, 2% Muscadelle

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are meticulously harvested by hand; the botrytised grapes are then repeatedly sorted so that only those perfectly affected by noble rot are used to create the final wine. Fermentation is temperature-controlled in the winery, after which the wine is placed in oak barrels and matured for around 18 months. The individual grape varieties are carefully blended after maturation.

History

  • The Sauternes region has produced uniquely sweet style wines since well before the 18th century. The vagaries of climate from vintage to vintage, the extended length of time winegrowers must wait for noble rot (botrytis) to develop in the vineyards, and the time-consuming and meticulous harvesting techniques, combine to make Sauternes a very expensive, and very challenging, wine to produce.

Regional Information

  • The Sauternes region is located about forty kilometres southeast of Bordeaux. There are five communes: Sauternes, Barsac, Fargues de Langon, Bommes and Preignac. The Sauternes region is unique in that it is dedicated to producing exclusively sweet style wines. It excels in the development of "noble rot", or Botrytis, which is the critical ingredient in producing these great, naturally sweet wines. Sauternes with blue cheese or foie gras are classic wine and food pairings; it also makes a delicious aperitif, or digestif after a meal.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve: Chilled. The classic partner to Roquefort but will match effortlessly with most blue cheese or chocolate desserts.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100mL containsOne glass (125 ml) contains
Energy489kJ / 117kcal611kJ / 146kcal
Fat0g0g
Carbohydrate11.0g13.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Ash89g111.25g
Moisture0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A real treat.

5 stars

We love this wine. I like to serve it when we have guests with a really sharp citron tart and then carry on drinking it with the blue cheese. We have had some great responses, everyone loves it. It's not a wine you would want to drink every day, but perfect as a special treat.

Pure Nectar in a bottle!

5 stars

If yiou like dessert wines this is the wine for you, if you don't like dessert wines this one will convert you. It is very difficult to summarie everything this wine offers try it yourself you will not be disappointed, serve slightly chilled and drink it slowly and see how the wine develops over 20 minutes or so. Great with cheese and rich chocate puddings or some fois gras. At £13.99 a half bottle iot is not cheap but you will remeber this wine long after you have forgotten the price. 5 stars - simply gorgeous!!!

Brilliant. nostalgic wine

5 stars

I've been buying this wine for over twenty years for my father. He is now 91 years old and the wine is bought for special occassions. Tesco is the only store that I know who sells this wine. Now I know that I can order a crate, I won't have to race around thew different stores looking for it Thank you so much for making my shopping easier

The Real Thing!

5 stars

Although there are many sweet wines, Sauternes is still the best. This is a fine example, smooth and deeply satisfying.

