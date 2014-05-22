Tesco Finest Sauternes 37.5Cl

A real treat.
We love this wine. I like to serve it when we have guests with a really sharp citron tart and then carry on drinking it with the blue cheese. We have had some great responses, everyone loves it. It's not a wine you would want to drink every day, but perfect as a special treat.
Pure Nectar in a bottle!
If yiou like dessert wines this is the wine for you, if you don't like dessert wines this one will convert you. It is very difficult to summarie everything this wine offers try it yourself you will not be disappointed, serve slightly chilled and drink it slowly and see how the wine develops over 20 minutes or so. Great with cheese and rich chocate puddings or some fois gras. At £13.99 a half bottle iot is not cheap but you will remeber this wine long after you have forgotten the price. 5 stars - simply gorgeous!!!
Brilliant. nostalgic wine
I've been buying this wine for over twenty years for my father. He is now 91 years old and the wine is bought for special occassions. Tesco is the only store that I know who sells this wine. Now I know that I can order a crate, I won't have to race around thew different stores looking for it Thank you so much for making my shopping easier
The Real Thing!
Although there are many sweet wines, Sauternes is still the best. This is a fine example, smooth and deeply satisfying.