St Agur Blue Creme Cheese 150G

wonderful!
Wonderful cheese!! my favorite at the moment soft and so tasty!
Perfect for breakfast
Love this - have it on toast for breakfast every day. Not as strong as the blocks. Nice and creamy and spreads easily.
Cheese (50%), Milk, Water, Milk Proteins, Emulsifying Salts (E450, E452), Lactic Acid, Salt
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened consume within 6 days.
Produced in France
This pack contains approximately 5 x 30g servings
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1185 kJ/
|355 kJ/
|-
|286 kcal
|84 kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|18.0g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|0.7g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|13.0g
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.45g
|This pack contains approximately 5 x 30g servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019