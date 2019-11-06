By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Agur Blue Creme Cheese 150G

5(2)Write a review
St Agur Blue Creme Cheese 150G
£ 2.10
£14.00/kg

Product Description

  • Blue cheese spread made with pasteurised cows' milk
  • Versatile & smooth
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (50%), Milk, Water, Milk Proteins, Emulsifying Salts (E450, E452), Lactic Acid, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory using Cows' and Sheep's Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened consume within 6 days.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 5 x 30g servings

Name and address

  • Saint Agur,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA.

Return to

  • For more information, write to:
  • Saint Agur,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA.
  • Or visit our website: www.dreamcheese.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy 1185 kJ/ 355 kJ/
-286 kcal84 kcal
Fat 25.0g7.5g
of which saturates 18.0g5.4g
Carbohydrate 2.3g0.7g
of which sugars 0.8g<0.5g
Protein 13.0g3.9g
Salt 1.5g0.45g
This pack contains approximately 5 x 30g servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

wonderful!

5 stars

Wonderful cheese!! my favorite at the moment soft and so tasty!

Perfect for breakfast

5 stars

Love this - have it on toast for breakfast every day. Not as strong as the blocks. Nice and creamy and spreads easily.

