Tesco Lamb Whole Leg Joint

3.5(6)Write a review
£ 11.00
£5.50/kg

Offer

  • Energy1802kJ 432kcal
    22%
  • Fat26.8g
    38%
  • Saturates14.0g
    70%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 721kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Whole lamb leg.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • A prime cut prepared with the bone in for a rich flavour
  • From trusted farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions
Remove lamb from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. If you prefer a rare product reduce cooking times accordingly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Place joint in a roasting tin. Loosely cover with foil, then roast in the centre of pre-heated oven for 6 minutes per 100g (medium), or 8 minutes per 100g (well done). During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. Remove the foil for the last 20 minutes of cooking. When cooked remove from the oven, re-cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Tip: Before cooking, lightly brush the lamb leg with oil, and sprinkle with sea salt, black pepper, crushed garlic and fresh rosemary.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy721kJ / 173kcal1802kJ / 432kcal
Fat10.7g26.8g
Saturates5.6g14.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.1g47.8g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

New Zealand not uk lamb

3 stars

This lamb is not from the uk as indicated on the site, it is from New Zealand lamb! Not I always thought New Zealand lamb was already frozen so I’m a little worried about freezing it, even though the packaging says you can freeze???

Good

5 stars

Gooooood Good

Too expensive and shrinks loads

1 stars

Way too expensive for the average family

Fantastic taste, just love lamb

5 stars

Easy to cook, put on a bed of onion and mushroom with gravy, in a large cooking tray, this will stop its bottom from over cooking and keep everything moist, also reduces to make a great sauce/gravy. Baste the leg as you see fit, I like to put some sliced onions on top, stop the tin foil I cover with when doing first part of cooking from touching the meat, though use what ever you wish. I also put some mint on and other herbs and sometimes spices depending on how I want the meal to go. Just have fun and experiment, but this lamb has always come out succulent and tasty for me, a real pleasure, enjoy.

Top quality and delicious!

5 stars

This was top quality, delicious lamb - beautiful on initial roasting and even better on casserole warm-up.

Wrong labelling

2 stars

I have ordered this lamb last week and contrarily to what is indicated on the website, the lamb is not from the UK but rather from New Zealand. I thought I may have misread but on second reading I can see that it is still indicated as originating from the UK. This is not the case. There is nothing wrong with New Zealand lamb, but Tesco should be more careful with their labelling.

