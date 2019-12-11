Tesco Lamb Whole Leg Joint

New Zealand not uk lamb
This lamb is not from the uk as indicated on the site, it is from New Zealand lamb! Not I always thought New Zealand lamb was already frozen so I’m a little worried about freezing it, even though the packaging says you can freeze???
Good
Gooooood Good
Too expensive and shrinks loads
Way too expensive for the average family
Fantastic taste, just love lamb
Easy to cook, put on a bed of onion and mushroom with gravy, in a large cooking tray, this will stop its bottom from over cooking and keep everything moist, also reduces to make a great sauce/gravy. Baste the leg as you see fit, I like to put some sliced onions on top, stop the tin foil I cover with when doing first part of cooking from touching the meat, though use what ever you wish. I also put some mint on and other herbs and sometimes spices depending on how I want the meal to go. Just have fun and experiment, but this lamb has always come out succulent and tasty for me, a real pleasure, enjoy.
Top quality and delicious!
This was top quality, delicious lamb - beautiful on initial roasting and even better on casserole warm-up.
Wrong labelling
I have ordered this lamb last week and contrarily to what is indicated on the website, the lamb is not from the UK but rather from New Zealand. I thought I may have misread but on second reading I can see that it is still indicated as originating from the UK. This is not the case. There is nothing wrong with New Zealand lamb, but Tesco should be more careful with their labelling.