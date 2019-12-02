Tesco Liver & Bacon 450G

Poor product.
I used to buy and enjoy this but my last two purchases were definitely not lamb's liver but liver from old sheep with fatty livers. I was a pathologist and recognised this.
This is one tasty dish for two!
This is an excellent ready meal for mid-week. Plenty for two. Very tasty served with Mash and Peas. Plenty of Gravy too! Will continue to buy this product as long as the price stays fair. Well done Tesco.
Delicious!
This is delicious! Tender liver and onions in a lovely gravy, I personally decided to remove the product from its container as I did not want the fat from the bacon melting into the gravy. I put the liver onions and gravy into a casserole dish and covered with foil and laid the bacon on an ovenproof plate which I added to the oven towards the end of the cooking time to crisp, I served with mashed potatoes and mixed veg and I have to say it has been a long time since I enjoyed a meal so much! I highly recommend and I do not normally eat ready meals. Well done Tesco!
Tasty Tasty very very Tasty.
A lot better than other brands, nice and tasty and not dry and sour taste like some others I would highly recommend this best way in oven take plastic off for last 5 mins keep it up Tesco.
Very good food
Don't like liver, but eat it once in a while because it's a super food Just tried Tesco's offering and loved it The gravy made the meal,delicious!
I failed to read this properly and assumed it came with mashed potato. Instead it is a massive heap of rather dense liver with a small amount of salty bacon. Sadly, most of it ended up in the food recycling.
Good
I know not many people like liver however if you are a fan then this one is great. Loads of meat portions and bacon. Tasty onion gravy. No cheap filler mash either. Win win
The liver was absolutely delicious.
Best Ready Meal
I know that liver is not everyone's cup of tea, and I am by no means a fan of ready made food, but this MUST be an exception. It is absolutely delicious! Tender cuts of liver and tasty bacon, onion and gravy. I really cannot recommend this highly enough. In fact, it's the best ready made food ever.
Very disappointed. All very good but really upset
Very disappointed. All very good but really upset by the miserable little scrap of bacon fat. Would you please point out to the chef that your customers are used to top grade items and in future we need a properly lean and fat rasher to be included.