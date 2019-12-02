By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Liver & Bacon 450G

4(15)Write a review
Tesco Liver & Bacon 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1144kJ 273kcal
    14%
  • Fat11.2g
    16%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 530kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb's liver in an onion gravy topped with sweetcure bacon.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Tender sliced lamb's liver and sweetcured bacon in a rich gravy
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Lamb Liver (40%), Water, Onion, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sweetcure Bacon (3.5%), Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Vegetable Juices (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Black Mustard Seed, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Thyme, White Pepper.

Sweetcure Bacon contains: Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Honey, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. From Chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film lid for the last 5 minutes of heating to brown bacon. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film lid for the last 5 minutes of heating to brown bacon. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From Chilled: 800W/ 900W 5½/ 5 mins.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W/900W)
Stand for 1 minute
Cook for further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/2 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From Chilled: 800W/ 900W 8½/ 8 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/(900W)
Stand for 1 minute
Cook for further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 3 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy530kJ / 126kcal1144kJ / 273kcal
Fat5.2g11.2g
Saturates1.6g3.5g
Carbohydrate8.7g18.8g
Sugars2.3g5.0g
Fibre0.6g1.2g
Protein10.9g23.5g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

15 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor product.

1 stars

I used to buy and enjoy this but my last two purchases were definitely not lamb's liver but liver from old sheep with fatty livers. I was a pathologist and recognised this.

This is one tasty dish for two!

5 stars

This is an excellent ready meal for mid-week. Plenty for two. Very tasty served with Mash and Peas. Plenty of Gravy too! Will continue to buy this product as long as the price stays fair. Well done Tesco.

Delicious!

5 stars

This is delicious! Tender liver and onions in a lovely gravy, I personally decided to remove the product from its container as I did not want the fat from the bacon melting into the gravy. I put the liver onions and gravy into a casserole dish and covered with foil and laid the bacon on an ovenproof plate which I added to the oven towards the end of the cooking time to crisp, I served with mashed potatoes and mixed veg and I have to say it has been a long time since I enjoyed a meal so much! I highly recommend and I do not normally eat ready meals. Well done Tesco!

Tasty Tasty very very Tasty.

5 stars

A lot better than other brands, nice and tasty and not dry and sour taste like some others I would highly recommend this best way in oven take plastic off for last 5 mins keep it up Tesco.

Very good food

5 stars

Don't like liver, but eat it once in a while because it's a super food Just tried Tesco's offering and loved it The gravy made the meal,delicious!

I failed to read this properly and assumed it came

2 stars

I failed to read this properly and assumed it came with mashed potato. Instead it is a massive heap of rather dense liver with a small amount of salty bacon. Sadly, most of it ended up in the food recycling.

Good

5 stars

I know not many people like liver however if you are a fan then this one is great. Loads of meat portions and bacon. Tasty onion gravy. No cheap filler mash either. Win win

The liver was absolutely delicious.

5 stars

The liver was absolutely delicious.

Best Ready Meal

5 stars

I know that liver is not everyone's cup of tea, and I am by no means a fan of ready made food, but this MUST be an exception. It is absolutely delicious! Tender cuts of liver and tasty bacon, onion and gravy. I really cannot recommend this highly enough. In fact, it's the best ready made food ever.

Very disappointed. All very good but really upset

3 stars

Very disappointed. All very good but really upset by the miserable little scrap of bacon fat. Would you please point out to the chef that your customers are used to top grade items and in future we need a properly lean and fat rasher to be included.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

