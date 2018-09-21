By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Unsweetend Soya Longlife Drink Alternative 1L

Alpro Unsweetend Soya Longlife Drink Alternative 1L
£ 1.30
£1.30/litre
Each 100ml serving contains:
  • Energy138 kJ 33 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.8 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3 g
    2%
  • Sugars0 g
    0%
  • Salt0.09 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 138 kJ / 33 kcal

Product Description

  • Soya drink with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Awesome!
  • You just made at least two great choices. This drink is rich in protein and contains no sugars or sweeteners to get in the way of the mild and balanced soya taste.
  • What's more, going plant-based is good for the planet - the soya beans we use are sustainably sourced with no need for deforestation.
  • Hold on. Was that three great choices? Whatever.
  • All plant, no sugars
  • All plant, packed with protein
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • Source of calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
  • No sweeteners
  • Rich in plant protein
  • Free from colours & preservatives
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Naturally low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (8.7%)), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Phosphates), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin (B2, B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • Sweet and savoury cooking
  • Tasty tea and coffee
  • ...or straight from the glass
  • Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 6 months of age. Suitable as main milk alternative from 2 years.

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
Lower age limit

2 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 138 kJ / 33 kcal
Fat 1.8 g
of which Saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which Sugars 0 g
Fibre 0.6 g
Protein 3.3 g
Salt 0.09 g
D0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamin:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Safety information

Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 6 months of age. Suitable as main milk alternative from 2 years.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Zero sugar, content

5 stars

Really nice smooth taste and it contains zero Suger, so it is also really healthy option.

