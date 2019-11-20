By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Classic Roast Chicken Gravy Mix 26G

Schwartz Classic Roast Chicken Gravy Mix 26G
£ 0.90
£3.47/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A tasty gravy mix with roast chicken flavour, sweet onion, aromatic sage and parsley for a rich and smooth gravy.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • With a hint of sage
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • For perfectly smooth gravy just add 300ml water
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Pack size: 26g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Flavourings (contain Barley, Wheat), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Onion Powder (2.5%), Maltodextrin, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Sage, Parsley, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For our recipe you will need.
  • 300ml (1/2 pint) water
  • Directions...
  • 1. Mix the sachet contents with the water in a small saucepan.
  • 2. Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, until the gravy is rich and smooth.
  • For a little inspiration...
  • Delicious with roast chicken, stuffing, potatoes and vegetables. Replace a little of the water with the juices from your roast chicken and add a splash of white wine for a richer flavour.
  • Microwave (800W)...
  • Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only.
  • Empty the sachet contents into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Mix in the water and heat on full power for 4 minutes, stirring every minute until rich and smooth. Stir well and ensure piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

4-6 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

Net Contents

26g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1468kJ58kJ
-347kcal14kcal<1%
Fat 5.6g0.2g<1%
of which saturates 3.2g0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 63.3g2.5g<1%
of which sugars 0.8g0g<1%
Fibre 2.7g0.1g
Protein 9.6g0.4g1%
Salt 10.75g0.48g8%
*1 serving = 1/6 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

This makes the best gravy ever and takes just a fe

5 stars

This makes the best gravy ever and takes just a few minutes to make. Delicious

