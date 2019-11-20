Schwartz Classic Roast Beef Gravy Mix 27G
Product Description
- A tasty gravy mix with roast beef flavour and sweet onion for a rich and smooth gravy.
- Deep, rich flavour
- For perfectly smooth gravy just add 300ml water
- Ready in 5 minutes
- No hydrogenated fat or artificial colours
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Pack size: 27g
Information
Ingredients
Modified Starch, Flavourings (contain Barley, Wheat), Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (from Milk), Salt, Onion Powder (2%), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Malt Extract (contains Barley), Colour (Beetroot Red), Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 300ml (½ pint) water
- Directions...
- 1. Mix the sachet contents with the water in a small saucepan.
- 2. Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, until the gravy is rich and smooth.
- For a little inspiration...
- Great with roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, potatoes and vegetables. Replace a little of the water with the juices from your roast beef and a splash of red wine for a richer flavour.
- Microwave (800W)...
- Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only.
- Empty the sachet contents into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Mix in the water and heat on full power for 4 minutes, stirring every minute until rich and smooth. Stir well and ensure piping hot before serving.
Number of uses
4-6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1341kJ
|56kJ
|-
|317kcal
|13kcal
|<1%
|Fat
|2.3g
|0.1g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|61.3g
|2.5g
|1%
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|10.9g
|0.5g
|1%
|Salt
|13.63g
|0.63g
|11%
|*1 serving= 1/6 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
