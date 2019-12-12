Saxa Cooking Salt 1.5Kg

Product Description
- Cooking Salt
- All purpose cooking salt
- The ideal choice for cooking and preserving
- Pack size: 1500g
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (Sodium Hexacyanoferrate II)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Saxa Cooking Tips
- For a change, why not bake frozen vegetables instead of boiling them. Place the vegetables on aluminium foil, sprinkle with 1/2 tsp Saxa salt and also a little butter. Wrap tightly as a parcel and place in the oven for 20-30 minutes until cooked.
- When crushing garlic with knife, stand the garlic clove on 1/2 tsp Saxa salt. This prevents the garlic from slipping around the chopping board.
- When poaching eggs without an egg poacher, add 1/2 tsp Saxa salt to the water before adding the eggs. This prevents the whites from becoming tough.
- To crisp salad vegetables such as lettuce, celery and radishes, place in very cold salted water.
Recycling info
Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
Name and address
- Premier Foods Group Ltd,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Net Contents
1.5kg
