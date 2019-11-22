Tesco Pasta Quills 1Kg

More like quick cook pasta
Horrible. I have previously used Napolina with good results but thought I'd try Tesco's own brand. The quills are only about half the size although the recommended cooking time is only 1 minute less at between 10-12. I cooked them for 7 minutes and they still came out like quick cook pasta, soft and slimy. Would never use again.
Great
As expected
just as tasty as a well known brand and much cheaper!!!
my daughter in law persuaded me to try tesco own make pasta i did and now will only buy tesco pasta and when on offer i buy twice as much !