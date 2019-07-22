By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Victoria Slices 6 Pack

2(1)Write a review
Mr Kipling Victoria Slices 6 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.30/each
Per slice (26g)
  • Energy501kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars10.9g
    12%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1885kJ

Product Description

  • Golden Sponge Sandwiching a Layer of Raspberry Flavoured Jam (25%), Finished with a Light Sweet Dusting.
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Golden sponge slices, with fruity raspberry flavoured jam
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Flavoured Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Salt), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Salt), Dried Egg, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (contains Milk), Colour (Lutein)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Victoria Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Victoria Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (26g)
Energy 1885kJ501kJ
-449kcal119kcal
Fat 16.1g4.3g
of which Saturates 5.6g1.5g
Carbohydrate 70.5g18.8g
of which Sugars 41.1g10.9g
Fibre 1.4g<0.5g
Protein 4.7g1.3g
Salt 0.61g0.16g
This pack contains 6 portions--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Not really ‘Victoria’ slices

2 stars

Nice sponge but I expect ‘Victoria’ slices to have jam AND cream (or at least buttercream), so I wasn’t impressed. Perhaps they should be known simply as ‘jam slices’. Thank you.

