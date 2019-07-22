Mr Kipling Victoria Slices 6 Pack

Not really ‘Victoria’ slices
Nice sponge but I expect ‘Victoria’ slices to have jam AND cream (or at least buttercream), so I wasn’t impressed. Perhaps they should be known simply as ‘jam slices’. Thank you.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1885kJ
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Flavoured Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Salt), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Salt), Dried Egg, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (contains Milk), Colour (Lutein)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
6 x Victoria Slices
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (26g)
|Energy
|1885kJ
|501kJ
|-
|449kcal
|119kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|4.3g
|of which Saturates
|5.6g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|70.5g
|18.8g
|of which Sugars
|41.1g
|10.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.16g
|-
|-
