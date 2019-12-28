By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Custard 500G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Custard 500G

Product Description

  • Custard made with egg, milk and cream. Flavoured with vanilla.
  • Smooth and creamy custard, with British milk and sweet vanilla. Enriched with Madagascan Vanilla Seeds.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk (53%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (27%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (1.5%), Flavouring, Madagascan Vanilla Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Can be served hot or cold. Stir well before serving.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 8-10 mins. Heat contents gently in a saucepan for 8-10 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (125g)
Energy777kJ / 187kcal972kJ / 234kcal
Fat13.3g16.6g
Saturates9.2g11.5g
Carbohydrate13.9g17.4g
Sugars8.4g10.5g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein2.6g3.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Nice smooth tasty

Hands down, the best custard available.

Is it custard? Not really.

Bland. Flavourless. Disappointing. I don't think custard is the correct name for this. Buy the yellow stuff instead. It just tastes like thick, slightly vanilla flavoured cream

Delicious

Just had this delicious custard with Tesco jam roly poly, really really lovely

Good quality

Very creamy and flavourfull. A nice treat. Doesn't go far for tbe price.

lovely flavour

