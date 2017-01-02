By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pyrex 2.0L Bowl

5(45)Write a review
image 1 of Pyrex 2.0L Bowl
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Borosilicate Glass high thermal shock resistance
  • Ovenproof, Freezer, Dishwasher & Microwave Safe
  • 10 year guarantee against manufacturer defect
  • This 2 litre clear glass mixing bowl from Pyrex is microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe making it easy to store, use and keep clean.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

45 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for all purposes

5 stars

I bought this to make frozen chocolate bombe and it has so many uses mixing storing foods and even steaming

Good value

5 stars

I bought this item to replace a very old one I broke. It is lighter in weight and the glass slightly thinner but has a 10year guarantee, which pleases me.

got 2 of these one 2l and 1 1l mixing bowls

5 stars

idel for mixinf and the 1l one for soups and sttews ect

Good Pyrex quality mixing bowls.

5 stars

Purchased a few weeks ago. Good Pyrex quality as always. Good price so purchased 2.

It's a Pyrex bowl. It's useful.

4 stars

I have to admit, my purchase hasn't changed my life. How could it? It's a bowl. But it is useful. Last week I cooked a crumble in it. Next month I'll use it to make/cook our Christmas pudding. Not sure why buying it online was cheaper than buying it in the store, but it was/is a good buy.

Smaller than it looked

3 stars

Fine but I misjudged how big it would be so bit disappointed at small size.

Great quality

5 stars

Perfect size for cooking and baking, quality is as expected

Cheap pyrex

5 stars

Good quality and big too!!! i put it on a pot to melt chocolate. it's perfect

Always pyrex

5 stars

If you want glass (easy to clean) you need pyrex which lasts forever without chipping or breaking in normal everyday use.

Brill just what I needed

5 stars

I bought it to use has a mixing bowl for baking and it's just perfect

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pyrex 0.5L Measuring Jug

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Tesco Basics Mixing Bowl 2L

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Pyrex 1.0L Measuring Jug

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Stainless Steel Whisk

£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here