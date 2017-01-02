Pyrex 2.0L Bowl

Great for all purposes
I bought this to make frozen chocolate bombe and it has so many uses mixing storing foods and even steaming
Good value
I bought this item to replace a very old one I broke. It is lighter in weight and the glass slightly thinner but has a 10year guarantee, which pleases me.
got 2 of these one 2l and 1 1l mixing bowls
idel for mixinf and the 1l one for soups and sttews ect
Good Pyrex quality mixing bowls.
Purchased a few weeks ago. Good Pyrex quality as always. Good price so purchased 2.
It's a Pyrex bowl. It's useful.
I have to admit, my purchase hasn't changed my life. How could it? It's a bowl. But it is useful. Last week I cooked a crumble in it. Next month I'll use it to make/cook our Christmas pudding. Not sure why buying it online was cheaper than buying it in the store, but it was/is a good buy.
Smaller than it looked
Fine but I misjudged how big it would be so bit disappointed at small size.
Great quality
Perfect size for cooking and baking, quality is as expected
Cheap pyrex
Good quality and big too!!! i put it on a pot to melt chocolate. it's perfect
Always pyrex
If you want glass (easy to clean) you need pyrex which lasts forever without chipping or breaking in normal everyday use.
Brill just what I needed
I bought it to use has a mixing bowl for baking and it's just perfect