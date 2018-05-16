Rustlers Hot Dog 146G

Product Description
- Hot dog sausage in a soft bun with a sachet of tomato ketchup and mustard.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Heat to enjoy
- Pack size: 146G
Information
Ingredients
Hot Dog Bun [Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Preservative: E282; Emulsifier: E472e; Wheat Starch, Antioxidant: E300], Hot Dog Sausage (36%) [Pork, Water, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Stabilisers: E450, E451, E452; Smoke Flavouring, Beef Collagen, Acid: E330; Flavouring, Potato Fibre, Antioxidant: E300, E301; Preservative; E250], Tomato Ketchup [Sugar, Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder], Mustard [Water, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Mustard Bran, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Turmeric, Paprika]
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the fridge., don't freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove from packaging pop in the microwave and heat on full power. Squeeze over the tomato ketchup and mustard, then enjoy!
800W: Heat for 1 minutes 40 seconds, stand for 30 seconds
Produce of
Packed in the UK using EU and non-EU pork
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
Name and address
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. George Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
- Packed for:
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If you have any comments, get in touch and let us know!
- Please keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
- (UK) 0800 760 067
- rustlersonline.com
- Kepak,
- Unit 3,
Net Contents
146g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (146g)
|Energy
|1090kJ/260kcal
|1592kJ/379kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|15.4g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|31.1g
|45.4g
|of which sugars
|6.9g
|10.0g
|Protein
|9.2g
|13.4g
|Salt
|1.7g
|2.4g
Safety information
