Tesco Finest Coffee & Walnut Cake Each

Perfect in every way
This is absolutely delicious, cannot fault it in any way, the taste, the texture, the topping, all yummy will most definitely be buying again but not too often as would gain far too much weight, highly recommend...perfect
very good but it’s not available in lots of shops
share it on line You have to make more.
love it you will to if you like coffee, it ment to serve 6 good job I live on my own as this one I would not share.
Yummy
Tasty cake and good value
tooth-achingly sweet
This cake is so sweet it put our teeth on edge.
Lush
This was lush :-) Even the dog begged for more ! Will buy again. Not too coffee tasting, not too sickly - perfect.
Beautifully tasty & moist!
Beautifully tasty, and it retains it's soft moist quality for several days - but only if you can resist the temptation of a one-off feast!
Good for a shop bought cake.
A lovely light deep coffee flavoured cake. The walnuts are a perfect contrast to the coffee and sponge, my husband loves this. Supposed to serve 6, my husband likes it cut into 4, but he does only eat one quarter at a time!!! :-))
Super Cake
This is a really tasty cake. It is moist and crumbly. As a companion to a cup of coffee it is perfect. Very highly recommended.
Nice Taste
The cake has a great taste, I found it to be a bit stodgy after a few bites