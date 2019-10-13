By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Coffee & Walnut Cake Each

£ 2.75
£2.75/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy1237kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars23.7g
    26%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1819kJ / 435kcal

Product Description

  • Coffee sponge cake filled and topped with Brazilian coffee buttercream and decorated with walnut pieces.
  • Light coffee sponge with a rich Brazilian coffee buttercream filling. Created by our expert bakers. We make this sponge with rich, aromatic Brazilian coffee and soft dark brown sugar so it's full of flavour. It's filled and covered with rich coffee buttercream and hand finished with crunchy chopped walnuts.
  • Light coffee sponge with a rich Brazilian coffee buttercream filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brazilian Coffee Buttercream (29%)[Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Glucose Syrup, Coffee Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Walnuts (3.5%), Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Coffee Powder, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Window. Plastic not currently recycled Collar. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (68g)
Energy1819kJ / 435kcal1237kJ / 296kcal
Fat22.0g15.0g
Saturates6.6g4.5g
Carbohydrate55.1g37.5g
Sugars34.9g23.7g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein3.7g2.5g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Perfect in every way

5 stars

This is absolutely delicious, cannot fault it in any way, the taste, the texture, the topping, all yummy will most definitely be buying again but not too often as would gain far too much weight, highly recommend...perfect

very good but it’s not available in lots of shops

5 stars

very good but it’s not available in lots of shops-

share it on line You have to make more.

5 stars

love it you will to if you like coffee, it ment to serve 6 good job I live on my own as this one I would not share.

Yummy

4 stars

Tasty cake and good value

tooth-achingly sweet

3 stars

This cake is so sweet it put our teeth on edge.

Lush

5 stars

This was lush :-) Even the dog begged for more ! Will buy again. Not too coffee tasting, not too sickly - perfect.

Beautifully tasty & moist!

5 stars

Beautifully tasty, and it retains it's soft moist quality for several days - but only if you can resist the temptation of a one-off feast!

Good for a shop bought cake.

5 stars

A lovely light deep coffee flavoured cake. The walnuts are a perfect contrast to the coffee and sponge, my husband loves this. Supposed to serve 6, my husband likes it cut into 4, but he does only eat one quarter at a time!!! :-))

Super Cake

5 stars

This is a really tasty cake. It is moist and crumbly. As a companion to a cup of coffee it is perfect. Very highly recommended.

Nice Taste

4 stars

The cake has a great taste, I found it to be a bit stodgy after a few bites

