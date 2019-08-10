Tesco Colombian Ground Coffee 227G

Excellent real coffee.
I find this excellent. My only request is that I want the larger size reinstated!
Great flavour at good price.
Since I was come in Ireland, one year ago, this is my favorite coffee. Good price and very good flavour.
Its too weak
Its alright, good aroma, though could be more pornounced, 3 is too weak, 5 is too strong where is 4?
One of the best!
This coffee has a wonderful flavour. It wasn't' on Tesco's site last order, I hope this was just temporary, as it really is better than the more expensive coffees.
Fab for coffee fans
I’m a bit of a coffee snob and I LOVE Columbian blends. This was a GREAT substitute to the more expensive brands. The smell is amazing, my only qualm is not having a bigger bag!
excellent coffee
I have purchased this coffee many times and will continue to buy it because I like the taste and so do my friends
The coffee for me
Have been drinking this product for many years and never thought about making a change