By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Colombian Ground Coffee 227G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Colombian Ground Coffee 227G
£ 2.30
£1.02/100g
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • SINGLE ORIGIN Carefully roasted to develop nutty, chocolatey notes Our coffee is harvested at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dried in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • SINGLE ORIGIN Carefully roasted to develop nutty, chocolatey notes Our coffee is harvested at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dried in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Freshly ground
  • Single origin
  • Carefully roasted to develop nutty, chocolatey notes
  • Strength - medium - 3
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Colombia. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • How to make the perfect cup of coffee.
  • Cafetière: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person (add more or less dependent on personal preference). Boil freshly drawn water, pour into the cafetière after approximately 10 seconds (boiling water can scald the coffee and ruin the flavour). Stir well and leave to brew for 3-5 minutes with the plunger off (leave for a longer period if a stronger cup of coffee is preferred). Slowly press down the plunger, pour and enjoy!
  • Filter machine: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person (add more or less dependent on personal preference). Fill the filter pot with cold water (according to number of spoonfuls of coffee). Switch machine on. Pour and enjoy!
  • Moka Pot: Fill the bottom part of the unit with freshly drawn cold water. Insert the filter basket, fill with coffee and level the surface (do not overfill and/or tap down the coffee). Assemble unit and brew on a medium heat for approximately 5 minutes.
  • Pour and enjoy!
  • Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators.
  • Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

227g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent real coffee.

5 stars

I find this excellent. My only request is that I want the larger size reinstated!

Great flavour at good price.

5 stars

Since I was come in Ireland, one year ago, this is my favorite coffee. Good price and very good flavour.

Its too weak

3 stars

Its alright, good aroma, though could be more pornounced, 3 is too weak, 5 is too strong where is 4?

One of the best!

5 stars

This coffee has a wonderful flavour. It wasn't' on Tesco's site last order, I hope this was just temporary, as it really is better than the more expensive coffees.

Fab for coffee fans

5 stars

I’m a bit of a coffee snob and I LOVE Columbian blends. This was a GREAT substitute to the more expensive brands. The smell is amazing, my only qualm is not having a bigger bag!

excellent coffee

5 stars

I have purchased this coffee many times and will continue to buy it because I like the taste and so do my friends

The coffee for me

5 stars

Have been drinking this product for many years and never thought about making a change

Usually bought next

Melitta Coffee Filter Papers 1X4 40 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.03/each

Tesco House Decaffeinated Ground Coffee 227G

£ 2.30
£1.02/100g

Tesco House Roast & Ground Coffee 227G

£ 2.30
£1.02/100g

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here