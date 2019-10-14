By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gia Garlic Puree 90G
£ 0.80
£8.89/kg

Product Description

  • Garlic Puree in Sunflower Oil
  • Gia Garlic is produced to a unique formula based on an authentic Italian recipe. Careful handling retains the full fragrance and unique taste of garlic.
  • Use Gia garlic and save yourself the fiddle and mess of skinning and crushing cloves of garlic.
  • Gia garlic puree can be used in all recipes which call for garlic-such as garlic bread, sauces, roast meat stews casseroles.
  • Italian for flavour
  • Made from Mediterranean garlic
  • Recommended by the food masters
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Garlic (55% - Origin Italy/Spain), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Product in a factory that uses Nuts and Cheese

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within one month.Best Before End: See End of Box

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Gia S.r.l.,
  • Via Luneda,
  • 9 - S.Carlo,
  • 44047 S.Agostino (FE),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.giaspa.it

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1394 KJ - 338 Kcal
Fat 34.9 g
Of which Saturates 4.0 g
Carbohydrate 4.7 g
Of which Sugars 4.7 g
Protein 0.5 g
Salt 9.1 g

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

I love garlic and even put it in my soups. I don’t

2 stars

I love garlic and even put it in my soups. I don’t like chopping and preparing it though, so having tried and not liked other garlic puree/chopped garlic, thought I’d give this a try. What a disappointment. I used it in a bolognaise sauce and almost a whole tube later, I still couldn’t taste or smell it. Too much oil, not enough garlic (only 55%) Back to the fresh bulbs it is, then.

Great Product

5 stars

'Wish I found this product sooner' - Great review. AGREE with everything this person said.

Wish I found this product sooner

5 stars

Saw it in store next to Tomato Purees and thought I would try it out to substitute garlic in recipe, best fresh product substitute I have bought! Tastes just like garlic but is less fiddly, no peeling, chopping/pureeing it yourself. Quick squeeze out of tube and your done. Wish I had found it sooner, I always have a tube now and stores in fridge to keep fresh between uses. I use 1/2 a teaspoon per clove in a recipe so the tube lasts a long time! I use in anything that calls for chopped/minced/pureed garlic

