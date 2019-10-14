Gia Garlic Puree 90G

I love garlic and even put it in my soups. I don’t
I love garlic and even put it in my soups. I don’t like chopping and preparing it though, so having tried and not liked other garlic puree/chopped garlic, thought I’d give this a try. What a disappointment. I used it in a bolognaise sauce and almost a whole tube later, I still couldn’t taste or smell it. Too much oil, not enough garlic (only 55%) Back to the fresh bulbs it is, then.
Great Product
'Wish I found this product sooner' - Great review. AGREE with everything this person said.
Wish I found this product sooner
Saw it in store next to Tomato Purees and thought I would try it out to substitute garlic in recipe, best fresh product substitute I have bought! Tastes just like garlic but is less fiddly, no peeling, chopping/pureeing it yourself. Quick squeeze out of tube and your done. Wish I had found it sooner, I always have a tube now and stores in fridge to keep fresh between uses. I use 1/2 a teaspoon per clove in a recipe so the tube lasts a long time! I use in anything that calls for chopped/minced/pureed garlic