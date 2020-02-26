Tesco Tuna & Pasta Bake 400G

Wasn't expecting it to be so bad, the sauce is hor
Wasn't expecting it to be so bad, the sauce is horrible would be better with a creamy sauce??
Bring the taste of the Med to you with this tuna t
Bring the taste of the Med to you with this tuna treat. A party for the senses, this satisfies that hard to hit spot between comfort food and nutritional goodness. The creamy bechamel sauce makes the tuna 'pop', transporting you far away from your living room sofa to the Italian south, you can almost feel the sand in between your toes! This will not disappoint
Uck
The package was split open and I had to throw the whole thing away it leaked over other food but I manage to salvage them
Very Disappointed.
Very disappointing... With very little Tuna, Hiding in the corner of the tray.
One of my favourites
Review from tesco.com
Its a beautiful ready meal I cook it in the oven