Nesquik Strawberry Powder 300G
- Energy634 kJ 150 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100ml**
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Mix with Added Vitamins and Minerals for milk
- Enjoy Nesquik® Strawberry? Why not also try Nesquik® Chocolate or Banana?
- Strawberry flavour mix with added vitamins and minerals for milk. NUTRI-START Enjoy Nesquik® as part of a healthy, family breakfast and balanced diet and lifestyle.
- #from semi skimmed milk.
- Established back in 1948, Nesquik® milkshake powder comes in 4 tasty flavours: Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana and Hot Chocolate.
- No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
- Pack size: 300g
- Vitamin C & Thiamin help the nervous system to function
- Vitamin D, calcium and phosphorus are needed for normal growth and development of bones
- Iron & Zinc help cognitive functions such as memory and concentration
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Natural Colour (Beetroot Red), Vitamins (C, Thiamin, D), Minerals (Iron, Zinc)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End see back of pack
Preparation and Usage
- To make your perfect Nesquik®...
- 1. Take 3 tsp (13.5g) of Nesquik® and 200ml of cold semi-skimmed milk
- 2. Create a paste with the Nesquik® and some of the milk
- 3. Fill with the remaining milk, stir and enjoy
Number of uses
Makes 23 glasses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml**
|Per glass**
|%RI*
|Energy kJ
|318
|634
|kcal
|75
|150
|8%
|Fat g
|1.8
|3.5
|5%
|of which: saturates g
|1.1
|2.2
|11%
|Carbohydrate g
|11.2
|22.4
|9%
|of which: sugars g
|9.9
|19.9
|22%
|Fibre g
|0.0
|0.0
|-
|Protein g
|3.6
|7.3
|15%
|Salt g
|0.11
|0.23
|4%
|Vitamin C mg
|9.2
|18 (23)
|Thiamin mg
|0.08
|0.17 (15)
|Vitamin D µg
|0.77
|1.5 (31)
|Calcium mg
|125
|249 (31)
|Phosphorus mg
|98.0
|196 (28)
|Iron mg
|1.1
|2.2 (15)
|Zinc mg
|0.8
|1.6 (16)
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**One glass (13g+200ml semi-skimmed milk); used as basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 23 glasses
|-
|-
|-
