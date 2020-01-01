By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 2 Roll

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Kitchen Towel White 2 Roll
£ 1.25
£1.25/100sheet

Product Description

  • Kitchen towel.
  • FSC - Forests™ for all forever
  • Strong & absorbent for everyday cleaning 100 sheets per pack
  • Tesco Kitchen Towels have been developed to be strong and absorbent enough for your everyday household needs. From cleaning surfaces to mopping up spills; Tesco Kitchen Towels are the simple and hygienic solution for a variety of household tasks and chores. 2 Rolls 2 ply kitchen towels. Average 50 sheets per roll. Sheet size 240mm x 208mm approx. Average total area 4.99m2 approx Our Promise We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm Produced in the U.K. for Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA, U.K. Freephone 0800 50 55 55. Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Freephone 1800 248 123. Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. (C) Tesco 2019. SC1309C
  • 2 rolls 2 ply kitchen towels.
  • Average 50 sheets per roll.
  • Sheet size 240mm x 208mm approx.
  • Average total area 4.99m2 approx.
  • 100 sheets per pack
  • Strong & absorbent for everyday cleaning
  • Pack size: 100SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x Rolls

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Shopping all under one roof fantastic range of pr

5 stars

Shopping all under one roof fantastic range of products where else would you do your weekly Shopping at great prices and value.

Personally - I like this product. I use it instea

4 stars

Personally - I like this product. I use it instead of a napkin - (which I then don't have to keep washing). I don't want industrial strength - just to wipe my mouth, or mop up the odd splat.

Zero out of five! Overnight, this product has turn

1 stars

Zero out of five! Overnight, this product has turned into tissue paper!! What have you done? Avoid this.

A little thin side but good on the picket

3 stars

A little thin side but good on the picket

Usually bought next

Tesco Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.25
£0.13/metre

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre

Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid 433Ml

£ 1.00
£2.31/litre

Tesco Washing Up Liquid Limited Edition Seasonal 450Ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.91/litre

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here