Tesco Kitchen Towel White 2 Roll

Shopping all under one roof fantastic range of products where else would you do your weekly Shopping at great prices and value.
Personally - I like this product. I use it instead of a napkin - (which I then don't have to keep washing). I don't want industrial strength - just to wipe my mouth, or mop up the odd splat.
Zero out of five! Overnight, this product has turned into tissue paper!! What have you done? Avoid this.
A little thin side but good on the picket
