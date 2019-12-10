Thatchers Katy Cider 500Ml Bottle
Product Description
- Medium Dry Somerset Cider
- At Thatchers, we think that Katy is a perfect apple for a single variety cider. We've captured the essence of this unique English variety in a light, fragrant, softly sparkling medium dry cider with a distinctive character all of its own. Thatchers Katy is crafted at our family farm in Somerset, where we've been making cider using traditional methods for over 100 years.
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
Tasting Notes
- We've captured the essence of this unique English variety in a light, fragrant, softly sparkling medium dry cider with a distinctive character all of its own
Alcohol Units
3.7
ABV
7.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
Return to
- www.thatcherscider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
