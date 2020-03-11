Wilkinson Sword Extra Ii Beauty Disposable Razor 5'S

Amazing
Best razor I've used yet and have used quite a few. A smooth action with maneuverable. Will definitely use this one in future.
Great for future
I m using till last month its perfect for me .i will recommend to my friends and family
Smooth silky feeling after every shave
I love these nice thin and curvy razors they just curve and glide so easy leaving you soft and a lovely silky feeling after every shave
Great to use without the expense
Smooth shave, easy to use,great product without the expense
Super smooth shave
I always buy these and even the men’s ones when they have sold out of the women’s
Awesome razor
I bought these and I’m blown away , they are so good and my legs are silky smooth but it’s still kind to my skin
close shave in all the right places!!
I received this product as a testing product, I usually use my husbands blades as I find ladies can still be scratchy for my sensitive skin, however this product is certainly worth the buy, it left my skin smooth and rash free, with no burning aftereffects, very pleased and will ad buying more in the future.
Glides well with no pulling and no cuts...
Glides well with no pulling and no cuts....also quality product and not too expensive..used Wilkinson sword products since my teenage years and will always stay loyal to Wilkinson sword beauty products
Great blades
I use this product when wanting to shave and honestly the results are amazing it makes my body feel so smooth and leave no bumps this razor I highly recommend best one I’ve tried
I like the colour
I like how it glides on my legs- I’m so happy I brought them. They make my legs really smooth.