Wilkinson Sword Extra Ii Beauty Disposable Razor 5'S

5(38)Write a review
£ 1.33
£0.27/each

Offer

  • Wilkinson Sword Extra 2 Beauty is the perfect affordable disposable razor for achieving a smooth, close and simple shave.
  • - 2 blades and an aloe lubricant strip for a close and comfortable shave.
  • - Unique 'Push Clean' bar to clear build up from between the blades
  • - Non-slip, rubber grip for easy handling.
  • - Practical travel cap to keep your razor safe and clean when you're on the go.
  • - This pack includes x 5 Extra 2 disposable razors
  • Push clean bar
  • Extra grip handle
  • With Aloe
  • 5 pack of razors

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-100, Lanolin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin, Aqua, Tocopherol

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstrasse 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Net Contents

5 x Razors

Using Product Information

38 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

Best razor I've used yet and have used quite a few. A smooth action with maneuverable. Will definitely use this one in future.

Great for future

5 stars

I m using till last month its perfect for me .i will recommend to my friends and family

Smooth silky feeling after every shave

5 stars

I love these nice thin and curvy razors they just curve and glide so easy leaving you soft and a lovely silky feeling after every shave

Great to use without the expense

5 stars

Smooth shave, easy to use,great product without the expense

Super smooth shave

5 stars

I always buy these and even the men’s ones when they have sold out of the women’s

Awesome razor

5 stars

I bought these and I’m blown away , they are so good and my legs are silky smooth but it’s still kind to my skin

close shave in all the right places!!

5 stars

I received this product as a testing product, I usually use my husbands blades as I find ladies can still be scratchy for my sensitive skin, however this product is certainly worth the buy, it left my skin smooth and rash free, with no burning aftereffects, very pleased and will ad buying more in the future.

Glides well with no pulling and no cuts...

5 stars

Glides well with no pulling and no cuts....also quality product and not too expensive..used Wilkinson sword products since my teenage years and will always stay loyal to Wilkinson sword beauty products

Great blades

5 stars

I use this product when wanting to shave and honestly the results are amazing it makes my body feel so smooth and leave no bumps this razor I highly recommend best one I’ve tried

I like the colour

5 stars

I like how it glides on my legs- I’m so happy I brought them. They make my legs really smooth.

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

