Musks 6 Newmarket Sausages 384G

By appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Musks Sausages Musks Limited, Newmarket
Pork (75%), Bread (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Water, Salt, Spices, (Preservative: Sodium Sulphite), Natural Pork casings
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened consume within 2 days.Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 6 months. Defrost thoroughly before cooking. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Use By See front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after touching raw sausages.
Remove all packaging.
Do not pierce sausages.
Guide only. Ensure sausages are thoroughly cooked until juices run clear.
Grill
Instructions: 25-30 minutes, turn frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: 40-45 minutes, turn once.
190°C, 170°C, Gas 5.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 25-30 minutes, shallow fry in 1 tbs oil.
Carton. Recyclable
384g ℮
|Typical Values
|after grilling per 100g
|Energy
|965kJ/232kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|of which saturates
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|16.3g
|Salt
|1.88g
