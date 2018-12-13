By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Musks 6 Newmarket Sausages 384G

Musks 6 Newmarket Sausages 384G
Product Description

  • Sausages
  • Created by James Musk in 1884, the multiple award winning Newmarket Sausage recipe remains the same today as it was back then. Using prime British pork shoulder, bread from local bakeries, which distinguishes them from other sausages and our secret blend of spices, natural casings are filled to give the open texture and succulence for which they are renowned.
  • As testament to our quality Musk's has continuously held Royal Warrants since 1907, having been granted four in total from King George V, Edward Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and currently Her Majesty the Queen.
  • Musk's are truly unrivalled in heritage and quality.

By appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Musks Sausages Musks Limited, Newmarket

  • We only use prime British pork shoulder
  • Pack size: 384g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (75%), Bread (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Water, Salt, Spices, (Preservative: Sodium Sulphite), Natural Pork casings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened consume within 2 days.Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 6 months. Defrost thoroughly before cooking. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Use By See front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after touching raw sausages.
Remove all packaging.
Do not pierce sausages.
Guide only. Ensure sausages are thoroughly cooked until juices run clear.

Grill
Instructions: 25-30 minutes, turn frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: 40-45 minutes, turn once.
190°C, 170°C, Gas 5.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 25-30 minutes, shallow fry in 1 tbs oil.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Musks Limited,
  • Newmarket,
  • Suffolk,
  • CB8 7SQ.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please return it to our Customer Services Team at the address on the side of the pack, stating where and when purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • www.musks.com
  • Tel: 01638 662626

Net Contents

384g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesafter grilling per 100g
Energy 965kJ/232kcal
Fat 14.4g
of which saturates 5.5g
Carbohydrate 7.7g
of which sugars 1.3g
Fibre 1.0g
Protein 16.3g
Salt 1.88g

Using Product Information

A lovely product

5 stars

Top quality with a delicious taste!

