Glade Solid Gel Lily Of The Valley

Horrible strong smell
Thought I had try it for 1 pound. The also name was tempting, lily... Once opened I thought is my sewer leaking.
Should be called Fragrance free as it has no smell
This has barely any smell at all. I use it in a my cloakroom a very small area. You would never know there is a Airfreshner in there. At first I thought i had not removed the packaging properly, but when I stick my finger through the holes, I can touch the sticky surface of the gel. I removed all of the front, so as to release maximum fragrance. I would Not recomend this.