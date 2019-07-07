By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Glade Solid Gel Lily Of The Valley

Glade Solid Gel Lily Of The Valley
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
  • With a variety of fragrances to choose from, the Glade Solid Gel Air Freshener is the perfectly practical way to add continuous fragrance to your home. Just peel off the sticker to release the rich fragrance within.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Available in a wide variety of fragrances
  • Can easily be placed anywhere in the home for continuous, long-lasting freshness
  • Simple to use solid air freshener with no outlets or batteries needed

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Peel label tab off to desired level to activate. Peel off more or less to control the level of fragrance release.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children. Contains: Geraniol. Reaction mass of: 5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one; and 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one (3:1). May produce an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  SC Johnson Ltd.,
  Camberley,
  GU16 7AJ.

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

150g ℮

Safety information

Keep out of reach of children. Contains: Geraniol. Reaction mass of: 5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one; and 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one (3:1). May produce an allergic reaction.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Horrible strong smell

1 stars

Thought I had try it for 1 pound. The also name was tempting, lily... Once opened I thought is my sewer leaking.

Should be called Fragrance free as it has no smell

1 stars

This has barely any smell at all. I use it in a my cloakroom a very small area. You would never know there is a Airfreshner in there. At first I thought i had not removed the packaging properly, but when I stick my finger through the holes, I can touch the sticky surface of the gel. I removed all of the front, so as to release maximum fragrance. I would Not recomend this.

