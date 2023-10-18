Lemsip Max Cold & Flu Lemon Capsules Paracetamol 8 Pack

Paracetamol, Phenylephrine, Hydrochloride, Caffeine

Effective for fever, headaches, blocked nose, body aches, sore throat For the symptomatic relief of colds and flu

Ingredients

Active ingredients (per capsule): Paracetamol 500mg, Caffeine 25mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1mg

Net Contents

8 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Read the enclosed leaflet before using the product. Directions How to take: For oral use. Lemsip Max Cold & Flu Capsules should be swallowed whole with water. Do not chew. How much to take: Adults, the elderly and children aged 16 years and over: Take two capsules every 4-6 hours as required up to a maximum of four doses in any 24 hours, or up to a maximum of three doses in any 24 hours if a night time paracetamol-containing product is taken before bedtime. Do not take more than 8 capsules (4 doses) in any 24hours. Do not give to children under 16 years of age. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor. Do not take if: allergic to any ingredient, if you have heart disease, high blood pressure, overactive thyroid, an enlarged prostate, or you are taking or have taken MAOl's (antidepressants) within 14 days, if you are taking other sympathomimetic decongestants, you have pheochromocytoma.

Lower age limit

16 Years