Saxa So Low Reduced Sodium Salt 350G

Product Description
- Reduced Sodium Salt
- A fine flowing full-flavour lower sodium salt which contains half the sodium of standard salt, so you can cut down on the sodium in your diet without cutting down on taste.
- 50% less sodium than table salt
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Potassium Chloride (51%), Salt (48%), Anti-Caking Agents (Magnesium Carbonate, Potassium Hexacyanoferrate II, Sodium Hexacyanoferrate II)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Reclose lid after use.For Best Before End: See Drum.
Preparation and Usage
- Cook's Corner
- Use Saxa So-Low as you would use any other salt. When cooking pasta or rice add to the cooking water to enhance the flavour.
Warnings
- Heath Warning
- Saxa So-Low contains potassium chloride. People with heart or kidney problems should consult their doctor before use. Each 1.5g serving provides approx. 0.40g of potassium.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
Return to
- Customer Quality Guarantee: If your are not entirely satisfied, please retain the packaging and contact our Customer Services either by calling 0800 234 6328 (between 9.30am and 5.00 pm Mondays to Fridays) or by writing to
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1.5g portion (1/4 teaspoon)
|Energy
|0kJ
|0kJ
|-
|0kcal
|0kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|47.25g
|0.71g
|Sodium
|18.90g
|0.28g
Safety information
Heath Warning Saxa So-Low contains potassium chloride. People with heart or kidney problems should consult their doctor before use. Each 1.5g serving provides approx. 0.40g of potassium.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019