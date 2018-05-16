By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Saxa So Low Reduced Sodium Salt 350G

Saxa So Low Reduced Sodium Salt 350G
Product Description

  • Reduced Sodium Salt
  • A fine flowing full-flavour lower sodium salt which contains half the sodium of standard salt, so you can cut down on the sodium in your diet without cutting down on taste.
  • 50% less sodium than table salt
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Potassium Chloride (51%), Salt (48%), Anti-Caking Agents (Magnesium Carbonate, Potassium Hexacyanoferrate II, Sodium Hexacyanoferrate II)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Reclose lid after use.For Best Before End: See Drum.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cook's Corner
  • Use Saxa So-Low as you would use any other salt. When cooking pasta or rice add to the cooking water to enhance the flavour.

Warnings

  • Heath Warning
  • Saxa So-Low contains potassium chloride. People with heart or kidney problems should consult their doctor before use. Each 1.5g serving provides approx. 0.40g of potassium.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Customer Quality Guarantee: If your are not entirely satisfied, please retain the packaging and contact our Customer Services either by calling 0800 234 6328 (between 9.30am and 5.00 pm Mondays to Fridays) or by writing to
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1.5g portion (1/4 teaspoon)
Energy 0kJ0kJ
-0kcal0kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 47.25g0.71g
Sodium 18.90g0.28g

Safety information

