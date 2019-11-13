Tesco Italian Blend Ground Coffee 227G

Unpleasant taste and smell. Grounds like dust.
Very Poor Substitute
This coffee is no where as good as Tesco's Italian Blend 4 as available previously. I do not intend to buy it or recommend it in future.
Not as good as it once was
I've tried this coffee in the past and found it passable but : The pack that I bought last week and I am currently using is awful, it lacks flavour and is much too bitter. My guess is either quality control has slipped up or Tesco have changed my blend. Give this one a miss and try another brand.
Nice tasting, good value
I bought this instead of my usual and loved it.
Best everday coffee for the price.
I buy this as our everyday coffee but have a change if something is on offer.
Lovely Coffee
I always try and buy this product it has a nice full flavour not too strong great as a daily coffee drink it keeps nice and fresh in the packet love it.