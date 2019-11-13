By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Italian Blend Ground Coffee 227G

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Italian Blend Ground Coffee 227G
£ 2.30
£1.02/100g
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • DARK & RICH A rich blend, roasted for depth, smoothness and full body Our coffee is harvested at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dried in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • DARK & RICH A rich blend, roasted for depth, smoothness and full body Our coffee is harvested at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dried in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Dark & rich
  • A rich blend, roasted for depth, smoothness and full body
  • Medium - strong - 4
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • How to make the perfect cup of coffee.
  • Cafetière: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person (add more or less dependent on personal preference). Boil freshly drawn water, pour into the cafetière after approximately 10 seconds (boiling water can scald the coffee and ruin the flavour). Stir well and leave to brew for 3-5 minutes with the plunger off (leave for a longer period if a stronger cup of coffee is preferred). Slowly press down the plunger, pour and enjoy!
  • Filter machine: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person (add more or less dependent on personal preference). Fill the filter pot with cold water (according to number of spoonfuls of coffee). Switch machine on. Pour and enjoy!
  • Moka Pot: Fill the bottom part of the unit with freshly drawn cold water. Insert the filter basket, fill with coffee and level the surface (do not overfill and/or tap down the coffee). Assemble unit and brew on a medium heat for approximately 5 minutes.
  • Pour and enjoy!
  • Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators. Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

227g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Unpleasant taste and smell. Grounds like dust.

2 stars

Unpleasant taste and smell. Grounds like dust.

Very Poor Substitute

2 stars

This coffee is no where as good as Tesco's Italian Blend 4 as available previously. I do not intend to buy it or recommend it in future.

Not as good as it once was

1 stars

I've tried this coffee in the past and found it passable but : The pack that I bought last week and I am currently using is awful, it lacks flavour and is much too bitter. My guess is either quality control has slipped up or Tesco have changed my blend. Give this one a miss and try another brand.

Nice tasting, good value

4 stars

I bought this instead of my usual and loved it.

Best everday coffee for the price.

5 stars

I buy this as our everyday coffee but have a change if something is on offer.

Lovely Coffee

5 stars

I always try and buy this product it has a nice full flavour not too strong great as a daily coffee drink it keeps nice and fresh in the packet love it.

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Melitta Coffee Filter Papers 1X4 40 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.03/each

Tesco House Decaffeinated Ground Coffee 227G

£ 2.30
£1.02/100g

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here