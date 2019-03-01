By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco French Blend Ground Coffee 227G

4(14)Write a review
Tesco French Blend Ground Coffee 227G
£ 2.30
£1.02/100g
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • INTENSELY DARK A rich blend, carefully roasted for depth and full body Our coffee is harvested at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dried in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  INTENSELY DARK A rich blend, carefully roasted for depth and full body Our coffee is harvested at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dried in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Intensely dark
  • A rich blend, carefully roasted for depth and full body
  • Strong - 5
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of coffee.
  • Cafetière: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person (add more or less dependent on personal preference). Boil freshly drawn water, pour into the cafetiére after approximately 10 seconds (boiling water can scald the coffee and ruin the flavour). Stir well and leave to brew for 3-5 minutes with the plunger off (leave for a longer period if a stronger cup of coffee is preferred). Slowly press down the plunger, pour and enjoy!
  • Filter machine: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person (add more or less dependent on personal preference). Fill the filter pot with cold water (according to number of spoonfuls of coffee). Switch machine on. Pour and enjoy!
  • Moka Pot: Fill the bottom part of the unit with freshly drawn cold water. Insert the filter basket, fill with coffee and level the surface (do not overfill and/or tap down the coffee). Assemble unit and brew on a medium heat for approximately 5 minutes.
  • Pour and enjoy!
  • Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators. Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

227g ℮

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

14 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

2 stars

Can't understand why Tesco felt the need to change a perfectly good French coffee and replace it with this. It has a weird after taste.

Heaven in a cup

5 stars

Its the best coffee especially for percolators - LOVE IT LOVE IT LOVE IT!!! It warm and rich and makes you happy.

PDG. 4.9999 out of 5 Stars

4 stars

This is just my cup of “tea!” I enjoy it in my espresso machine and I enjoy it from my cafettiere. I like it’s strength and I love the full nutty flavour. I like it for my morning hit and for my after dinner satisfier. If I smoked cigars I know I’d enjoy it with a smoke. I’ve tried (much) more expensive online merchant offerings and famous name special blends. I always come back to your own French blend. Value for money 10/10. Why not 5 stars you ask? I’m still seeking my coffee perfection but this comes pretty close. Love it.

Since you’ve changed this French coffee blend befo

1 stars

Since you’ve changed this French coffee blend before Christmas I agree with another customers remarks..Ugh,Ugh,Yuk..!!!

My favourite coffee

5 stars

My favourite coffee. I’ve tried more expensive brands and have not been impressed. This is lovely and suitable for those who like their coffee strong, like me.

Ugh, why replace a winner.

1 stars

This stuff seems to have taken the place of the ‘french blend’ ground coffee on the shelves locally. It is dire. Bitter overtones backed up by water. Everyone who has had coffee at our place has praised it for years to be told that it is a Tesco blend. Why change just before Xmas, I have bought three packets of this replacement stuff but it is undrinkable. Like a cup of cheap instant from twenty odd years ago.

Stock levels

5 stars

Yes it's a great coffee, but why does my shop continue to have no 454g packs available. This has a consistent level of lack of availability over which I have on more than one occasion complained.

454G Bags Are Great

5 stars

We buy this in quantity when the 454G bags are available. When the 227G bags are available, we wait until the 454G bags become available.

Nice rich roast

5 stars

I buy this every week, can’t fault it. Just wish it had some way to keep the bag closed after opening, but it keeps fresh in a tin.

Good but not for me.

4 stars

This is my normal strength coffee and I like it very much but it gives me heartburn. I now buy Taylor's Italian Blend instead

