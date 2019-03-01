Tesco French Blend Ground Coffee 227G

Why?
Can't understand why Tesco felt the need to change a perfectly good French coffee and replace it with this. It has a weird after taste.
Heaven in a cup
Its the best coffee especially for percolators - LOVE IT LOVE IT LOVE IT!!! It warm and rich and makes you happy.
PDG. 4.9999 out of 5 Stars
This is just my cup of “tea!” I enjoy it in my espresso machine and I enjoy it from my cafettiere. I like it’s strength and I love the full nutty flavour. I like it for my morning hit and for my after dinner satisfier. If I smoked cigars I know I’d enjoy it with a smoke. I’ve tried (much) more expensive online merchant offerings and famous name special blends. I always come back to your own French blend. Value for money 10/10. Why not 5 stars you ask? I’m still seeking my coffee perfection but this comes pretty close. Love it.
Since you’ve changed this French coffee blend befo
Since you’ve changed this French coffee blend before Christmas I agree with another customers remarks..Ugh,Ugh,Yuk..!!!
My favourite coffee
My favourite coffee. I’ve tried more expensive brands and have not been impressed. This is lovely and suitable for those who like their coffee strong, like me.
Ugh, why replace a winner.
This stuff seems to have taken the place of the ‘french blend’ ground coffee on the shelves locally. It is dire. Bitter overtones backed up by water. Everyone who has had coffee at our place has praised it for years to be told that it is a Tesco blend. Why change just before Xmas, I have bought three packets of this replacement stuff but it is undrinkable. Like a cup of cheap instant from twenty odd years ago.
Stock levels
Yes it's a great coffee, but why does my shop continue to have no 454g packs available. This has a consistent level of lack of availability over which I have on more than one occasion complained.
454G Bags Are Great
We buy this in quantity when the 454G bags are available. When the 227G bags are available, we wait until the 454G bags become available.
Nice rich roast
I buy this every week, can’t fault it. Just wish it had some way to keep the bag closed after opening, but it keeps fresh in a tin.
Good but not for me.
This is my normal strength coffee and I like it very much but it gives me heartburn. I now buy Taylor's Italian Blend instead