Tiger Bloomer 800G

Tiger Bloomer 800G
£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
One slice
  • Energy534kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1068kJ / 252kcal

Product Description

  • Tiger Bloomer 800g
  • Seasoned oil topped white loaf. Hand brushed with seasoned oil for a distinctive taste and texture.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Malted Barley Extract, Stabiliser (Diphosphates).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1068kJ / 252kcal534kJ / 126kcal
Fat1.9g1.0g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate48.5g24.3g
Sugars2.5g1.3g
Fibre1.7g0.9g
Protein9.4g4.7g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Over cooked and undercooked at same time!

1 stars

Dire! crust fell off it same day, inside was hardly cooked in the middle, dreadful quality. Oven obviously too hot. Not buying from bakery again until someone gets a grip of the cooking! Even the chickens left it!

Mmmmmmm nice

5 stars

Nice bread tasty nice bread,fresh tasty nice bread

lovely bread,shame about the packaging!

4 stars

lovely bread,but shame it arrived in a bag that was too small for the loaf which was hanging out of the end and arrived damaged! If the bag problem can be solved def a 5 star from me

Not good bread too light flattens when you cut it

1 stars

Not good bread too light flattens when you cut it no substance will not buy again.

Lovely fresh and flavoursome loaf. Only problem is

4 stars

Lovely fresh and flavoursome loaf. Only problem is it is constantly being over prooved so hard to cut and toast

Tasteless

1 stars

I don't know if this item has been "improved" or whether it was just made without an ingredient such as salt or sugar, but it was completely tasteless. Very disappointed as we've had it in the past and don't remember it being so incredibly bland.

Very disappointed.

1 stars

I froze this loaf as soon as received. When I took it out of the freezer to use it looked burnt on the top and smelt of burnt lard or oil. Inside it was very doughy and was undercooked. I will not buy this type of loaf again.

Unhappy with quality of bread from the bakery.

2 stars

The loaf was soggy and had a cake like consistency. Not fresh and crusty as I expected. I did complain but the result is that because it is a known problem to Tesco when delivering fresh bread I will not be ordering this item on line any more. I am now in the situation where I order my shopping on line, but have to visit the store to buy fresh bread from the bakery. Tesco need to sort out this problem. I am thankful for the refund of the loaf, but really need to order all my shopping on line.

