Tiger Bloomer 800g

Over cooked and undercooked at same time!
Dire! crust fell off it same day, inside was hardly cooked in the middle, dreadful quality. Oven obviously too hot. Not buying from bakery again until someone gets a grip of the cooking! Even the chickens left it!
Mmmmmmm nice
Nice bread tasty nice bread,fresh tasty nice bread
lovely bread,shame about the packaging!
lovely bread,but shame it arrived in a bag that was too small for the loaf which was hanging out of the end and arrived damaged! If the bag problem can be solved def a 5 star from me
Not good bread too light flattens when you cut it
Lovely fresh and flavoursome loaf. Only problem is it is constantly being over prooved so hard to cut and toast
Tasteless
I don't know if this item has been "improved" or whether it was just made without an ingredient such as salt or sugar, but it was completely tasteless. Very disappointed as we've had it in the past and don't remember it being so incredibly bland.
Very disappointed.
I froze this loaf as soon as received. When I took it out of the freezer to use it looked burnt on the top and smelt of burnt lard or oil. Inside it was very doughy and was undercooked. I will not buy this type of loaf again.
Unhappy with quality of bread from the bakery.
The loaf was soggy and had a cake like consistency. Not fresh and crusty as I expected. I did complain but the result is that because it is a known problem to Tesco when delivering fresh bread I will not be ordering this item on line any more. I am now in the situation where I order my shopping on line, but have to visit the store to buy fresh bread from the bakery. Tesco need to sort out this problem. I am thankful for the refund of the loaf, but really need to order all my shopping on line.