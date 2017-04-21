By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scotch Magic Tape Dispenser

Write a review
Scotch Magic Tape Dispenser
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Magic™ Tape Dispenser
  • High quality tape, invisible when applied and can be written on
  • Low noise tape that dispenses smoothly and quickly
  • Leaves no 'ghosting' effect when photocopied
  • Scotch® Magic™ Tape is the original matte-finish, invisible tape. The preferred tape for offices, homes and schools. Write on it with pen, pencil or marker
  • Tape 810, 8*1925D, 19 mm x 25 m in 2 Piece Dispenser
  • Less mess, no stress, it's Magic™
  • The essential tape for the office, home or school - available in rolls and with a wide range of dispensers
  • A high quality, matte finish office tape for document repair, labelling & sealing
  • Virtually invisible when applied, it disappears on most paper
  • Great for a wide variety of uses, such as sealing envelopes and permanent mending of torn documents
  • Easy to unwind, handle and tear by hand

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

ideal tape for writing on

5 stars

Also happy that the dispenser has been improved since my last purchase some while ago

The real McCoy

5 stars

I have tried similar cheaper tapes in the past but none of them beats using the real McCoy!!

Excellent produc.

5 stars

I use this product all the time but usually pay much more

Easy for young children to use

5 stars

Bough this for my 5 year old son as he likes doing crafts, so that he can use it himself. He really likes it and thought it was easy to use.

Magic is the only word needed

5 stars

so easy to use and virtually no wastage it was so from a old one that I decided to get another.

Frustration free wrapping

5 stars

Good quality sticky tape making wrapping presents frustration free.

