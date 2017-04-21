Scotch Magic Tape Dispenser

ideal tape for writing on
Also happy that the dispenser has been improved since my last purchase some while ago
The real McCoy
I have tried similar cheaper tapes in the past but none of them beats using the real McCoy!!
Excellent produc.
I use this product all the time but usually pay much more
Easy for young children to use
Bough this for my 5 year old son as he likes doing crafts, so that he can use it himself. He really likes it and thought it was easy to use.
Magic is the only word needed
so easy to use and virtually no wastage it was so from a old one that I decided to get another.
Frustration free wrapping
Good quality sticky tape making wrapping presents frustration free.