By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Original Source Mint Shower Gel 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Original Source Mint Shower Gel 250Ml
£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Tingly Mint & Tea Tree Shower
  • #Packmorein
  • Shower gel doesn't get any more tingly than our famous Mint & Tea Tree shower gel. We pack 7,927 tingling mint leaves and 100% natural fragrance into every bottle so you can pack more into your day. Our Mint is sourced from the Indian Mint Belt, located just south of the Himalayan range. The crop is handpicked by farmers and the oil is distilled in the same fields to ensure its freshness. The variety of Mint we use is called Mentha Arvensis because of its high and consistent level of menthol to give you the intense shower experience - the ultimate wake up call! Our products are tested on us, never on animals, paraben free and we're proud to be Vegan too. Original Source Shower Gel is manufactured in the UK using 100% renewable energy and our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • 100% natural fragrance
  • 7,927 tingling leaves in every bottle
  • Tested on us
  • Paraben free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Leaf Oil, Sodium Chloride, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Lactic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Benzoate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, BHT, Limonene, CI 42090, CI 19140

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them It's for your body!

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd,
  • 3580 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,

Return to

  • Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd,
  • 3580 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.
  • UK Free phone +44(0)800 581 081
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C', Ardilaun Ct.,
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 TD28,
  • Eire.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them It's for your body!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

makes your skin feel fresh and striped clean vegan

5 stars

makes your skin feel fresh and striped clean vegan as well

Usually bought next

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Colgate Deep Clean Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 3.80
£3.04/100ml

Original Source Lemon & Tea Tree Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml

Original Source Vanilla Raspberry Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here