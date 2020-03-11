By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Beauty Disposable Razor 4'S

Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Beauty Disposable Razor 4'S
£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Offer

  • The Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Beauty razor is the only razor with blades that pivot and flex for a close and smooth shave
  • - 3 flexible blades that flex around your curves
  • - Lubricating strip enriched with Aloe and Jojoba, to leave your skin feeling cared for
  • - Easy rinse design helps keep blades from clogging
  • - Practical travel cap to keep your razor safe and clean when you're on the go
  • - This pack includes x 4 Xtreme 3 disposable razors
  • With aloe & jojoba
  • 3 Flexible blades
  • 30º pivot
  • 4 pack of razors

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PVP, PEG-100, Cyclodextrin, Tocopherol, Simmondsia Chinensis Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin

Preparation and Usage

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish

Name and address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstrasse 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Net Contents

4 x Disposable Razors

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

