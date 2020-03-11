Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Beauty Disposable Razor 4'S
- The Wilkinson Sword Xtreme 3 Beauty razor is the only razor with blades that pivot and flex for a close and smooth shave
- - 3 flexible blades that flex around your curves
- - Lubricating strip enriched with Aloe and Jojoba, to leave your skin feeling cared for
- - Easy rinse design helps keep blades from clogging
- - Practical travel cap to keep your razor safe and clean when you're on the go
- - This pack includes x 4 Xtreme 3 disposable razors
- With aloe & jojoba
- 3 Flexible blades
- 30º pivot
- 4 pack of razors
PEG-115M, PVP, PEG-100, Cyclodextrin, Tocopherol, Simmondsia Chinensis Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin
- Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish
- Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
- Schützenstrasse 110,
- D-42659 Solingen,
- Germany.
- www.wilkinson-sword.com
4 x Disposable Razors
