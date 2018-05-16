By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Country Manor Medium Sweet Perry 3Ltr

No ratings yetWrite a review
Country Manor Medium Sweet Perry 3Ltr
£ 5.75
£1.44/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Perry with Sweetener
  • For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • Keep good company with Country Manor.
  • Contains the equivalent of 4 x 750ml bottles
  • Soft & fruity
  • Finest quality perry
  • The deliciously light-hearted and sociable drink
  • Pack size: 300cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

20.4

ABV

6.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Country Manor is sealed in an airtight bag, so you can enjoy the fresh taste for up to 6 weeks after first opening

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Customer Services
  • Tel: 0845 080 2383
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

3l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Country Manor Medium Dry 3L

£ 5.75
£1.44/75cl

Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tv Choice

This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 0.65
£0.65/each

This product is only available for delivery between 27/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here