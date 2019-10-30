By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat Apricots 500G

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Ready To Eat Apricots 500G
£ 3.60
£7.20/kg

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy241kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 804kJ / 190kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to eat partially rehydrated dried apricots.
  Soft Apricots Source of Fibre Harvested from orchards and sun dried for sweetness
  • Source of Fibre Harvested from orchards and sun dried for sweetness
  • © Tesco 2018.
  • Source of fibre
  • Harvested from orchards and sun-dried for sweetness
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Partially Rehydrated Dried Apricots, Preservatives (Sulphur Dioxide, Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and use within 1 week

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy804kJ / 190kcal241kJ / 57kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate42.4g12.7g
Sugars41.0g12.3g
Fibre5.8g1.7g
Protein2.0g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Stones are inedible

1 stars

I usually enjoy this product, and buy it frequently - but from the last pack, I was lucky to notice the stone in one fruit before I swallowed it - you need to check more carefully!

really lovely and been buying for months and months

5 stars

I buy and eat these daily as a good source of fruit that are really tasty and so easy to eat after my evening meal, or as a snack anytime really

Soft and yummy

5 stars

I bought these recently for a healthy snack. They have a soft consistency and the flavour came through to my vanishing sense of taste. an excellent product.

Soft and delicious

4 stars

They tend to go a bit sticky soon after opening. Not a problem as we consume them fairly quickly.

Very nice size flavour and texture

5 stars

The large bag better value than small but a good fastener do you can keep them

Really delicious

5 stars

I love these lovely sweet, soft apricots for breakfast with porridge.

Lovely and moist. Very tasty.

5 stars

Buy these regularly to add to my fruit and nut muesli. They make all the difference and I can’t wait for breakfast. Have to stop myself eating a handful when I open the cupboard!

Nice and soft

5 stars

I always buy these as they are soft and a good price to put on my cereal.

