Tesco Ready To Eat Apricots 250G

Good flavour, very moist
I buy these semi-dried apricots every week and eat them as a healthy snack. They are moist and delicious without being too sweet. I prefer this brand to others I have tried. Tip - always re-seal the pack after opening or the fruit dries out.
Great to eat
These apricots are great to eat at any time, but I usually add them to my breakfast. Always ready in the cupboard and a good health addition to my diet
fruity
bought these a couple of times to use in baking but once i ,d opened the bag i couldnt resist lovely